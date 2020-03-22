SEO Consulting Firm Launches Google My Business Management Service to Help Companies Get More Local Business

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Bruce Jones, SEO Consultant Press Release

Local Google My Business expert Bruce Jones has officially launched GMB management services as part of his consulting company’s multi-services portfolio.

Naperville, IL, March 22, 2020 --(



“Google My Business is the most important dimension of Internet marketing these days for local businesses,” affirms SEO expert Bruce Jones. Essentially, it is the listing representing a business in Google’s search results, which features business name and contact information, photos, questions and answers, ratings, reviews, blog posts, and more. This is a company’s “profile” on Google, and comes up before the business’ website in Google results, hence the importance. Managing this profile is a question of filling it with the right content, adapting it as time goes on, and fulfilling new requests for information and possibilities that come from Google.



Like all of the SEO services offered, Bruce’s GMB management services offer customized strategies to each client, tailored to the business’ goals and needs. The consulting company builds and maintains each Google My Business listing in a way that is optimized to increase engagement, boost leads and conversions, drive sales, improve reputation, gain credibility, manage relationships, establish authority, and more.



Google My Business management services are considered as especially important for any local or small businesses, where the GMB listing has extra impact. “Google is critical for small businesses, whose client base relies on local search tools to find them,” explains Jones. With an updated and optimized profile, businesses not only improve their overall rankings in search results, but become more visible to searchers as they have a chance to appear in local 3-pack results, are optimized for Google Maps, and more.



While Jones also runs a one on one SEO training company and encourages entrepreneurs and local businesses to learn how to perform SEO for themselves, this expert recommends that when it comes to GMB, it is best left to the pros. “Due to the highly technical and rapidly evolving nature of Google My Business, the often tedious tasks and upkeep of GMB profiles make it an element to SEO that most of the clients I work with – across both of my companies – tend to prefer to confide to professionals for, for fast and effective optimization,” says Jones.



Bruce Jones

312-761-5550



https://brucejonesseo.com



