Steve Kepler Awarded Engel & Völkers Private Office Designation for Exemplary Real Estate Service and Production

Kepler joins global real estate company’s exclusive group of professionals worldwide.

Belleair, FL, March 22, 2020 --(



Kepler is among an elite group of Engel & Völkers advisors worldwide to be awarded with this distinction, which recognizes extraordinary business results supported by competency and providing the highest level of client service. Out of more than 12,000 real estate professionals who represent the Engel & Völkers brand in more than 30 countries worldwide, Kepler is among only 126 advisors selected to carry the title Private Office advisor in the Americas.



“Engel & Völkers attracts the best agents in each market we serve, so as a member of Private Office, Steve represents true exceptionality,” said Anthony Hitt, president & CEO, Engel & Völkers Americas. “Our Private Office advisors are not just top producers - they unfailingly offer an incomparable experience for their clients.”



To qualify for Private Office, advisors within the Engel & Völkers network must be nominated by their broker, meet baseline criteria for transaction volume and show consistency in their high year-over-year production numbers. To assess their market expertise and notable service quality as real estate professionals, clients are also asked to comment on their service experience. Lastly, nominees are submitted to a selection committee in the Americas that decides which candidates meet all requirements for final submission to the head of Private Office in Hamburg, Germany.



Held at the Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, California, Kepler was formally inducted at Engel & Völkers’ invitation-only Private Office event on March 1, 2020 prior to the start of Exchange the next day, the global company’s largest annual event in the Americas.



As a Private Office advisor, Kepler gains access to Private Office-specific marketing assets, choice opportunities catering to the brand’s global ultra-high net worth clients and is the preferred contact in his market for international referrals.



“It is truly an honor to have been selected to be a Private Office advisor,” said Kepler. “The Engel & Völkers name and reputation carries a high level of prestige around the world as a promise of outstanding real estate service and expertise, and I look forward to representing at this level.”



About Engel & Völkers

Brandi Thomas

727-565-7971



belleair.evrealestate.com

kelly.kepler@evrealestate.com



