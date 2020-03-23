TCS, a Leader and Star Performer in Supply Chain Management BPO Services: Everest Group

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Tata Consultancy Services Press Release

Tata Consultancy Services has been recognized as a Leader in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix for Supply Chain Management (SCM) BPO. Additionally, it was named a Star Performer for having top quartile year-on-year improvement in its scores. Tata Consultancy Services’ Strategy and Integrated Supply Chain Management Solutions were cited as Key Strengths.

Mumbai, India, March 23, 2020 --(



Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has been recognized as a Leader in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix® for Supply Chain Management (SCM) BPO[1]. Additionally, it was named a Star Performer for having top quartile year-on-year improvement in its scores.



According to the report, TCS has a closely integrated supply chain solutions team that includes strategy consultants, technology specialists, IT infrastructure specialists, and managed service providers, allowing it to quickly understand and develop a customized solution for enterprise supply chain needs. TCS' solutions in areas such as supply chain maturity assessment, business process re-engineering, change management, and design and deployment of ERP and CRM functions, were also highlighted as strengths.



“With ever shifting global demands, tariff regimes, market consolidation and the shortening product lifecycle, supply chains across the globe have been undergoing major disruption. An agile, intelligent, digital and connected supply chain can help enterprises overcome this disruption while ensuring faster go to market and superior consumer experience,” said Ashok Pai, Global Head, Cognitive Business Operations, TCS. “This Leadership positioning is a recognition of our vision, strategy, investments in digital technologies, comprehensive portfolio of offerings, and market success in supply chain operations."



TCS’ Cognitive Business Operations unit caters to CXO’s transformational needs by taking responsibility for entire slices of the operations stack, including process delivery, applications and the underlying IT infrastructure, driving holistic Machine First™ transformations, leveraging cloud, analytics, IoT, machine learning, AI, and RPA, and delivering superior business outcomes and experiences to all stakeholders.



TCS has a comprehensive portfolio of SCM services across the make-deliver-return spectrum. These include demand planning, supply planning, order management, logistics and distribution, after market services, legal process services and master data management. TCS drives innovation in the supply chain with proprietary platforms such as the TRAPEZE™ SCM suite and its AI-powered cognitive software, ignio™. It leverages AI, advanced analytics, IoT, blockchain, SCM BPaaS, and its alliances with leading product vendors to enable enterprises’ supply chain transformations.



“With global supply chains becoming more complex and interconnected, organizations require holistic solutions combining skilled talent, digital tools, and dynamic process execution. TCS is winning in the supply chain outsourcing market by following an integrated supply chain strategy with offerings that incorporate deep domain, consulting, and technology capabilities with advanced analytics, intelligent automation, in-house and third-party platforms, and multiple workflow tools,” said Shirley Hung, Vice President, Everest Group.



“With our consulting-driven approach to transformation, deep contextual knowledge, Machine First Delivery Model, powered by automation and cognitive intelligence, and proprietary solutions, we help customers accelerate their transformation journey and deliver enhanced customer experiences,” added Ashok Pai.



About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.



A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 446,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.



[1] Supply Chain Management BPO – Service Provider Landscape with PEAK Matrix Assessment 2020, Shirley Hung, Everest Group, December 2019



TCS Media Contacts

India

Email: arushie.sinha@tcs.com

Phone: +91 22 6778 9960

USA

Email: b.trounson@tcs.com

Lakshmipriya Raut

91 22 6778 9960



https://www.tcs.com/



