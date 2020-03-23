Realtor Derek Lee Joins the Florida Justice Center Board of Directors

Press Releases Florida Justice Center Press Release

Brings decades of real estate and marketing experience to social justice nonprofit organization.

Website: www.floridajc.org Facebook: www.facebook.com/floridajusticecenter LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/floridajc Twitter: www.twitter.com/floridajusticecenter Fort Lauderdale, FL, March 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The new legal assistance and pro bono nonprofit organization, Florida Justice Center, announced today the newest addition to its board of directors: Mr. Derek Lee. Derek is an experienced real estate advisor and marketing executive. He comes with a long history of involvement in charitable causes and philanthropy. Derek will contribute his marketing and real estate expertise in guiding property acquisition and development as well as in helping increase brand awareness for the Florida Justice Center (FLJC).While currently employed by Compass, a full-service real estate company, Derek continues to follow his passion for helping those in need by serving on the board of Broward House, as well as supporting numerous local charities. Derek is involved in the local business community and serves on the board of GLBX, Gay & Lesbian Business Exchange of the Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce and is a graduate of Leadership Fort Lauderdale. Derek founded and served as Chief Creative Officer for Exakt Marketing for 12 years.“I’m excited to be part of such a new and thrilling movement that embraces all people and helps them improve their lives. I’m passionate about this cause and am enthusiastic to help make the FLJC a powerhouse of change in South Florida,” Derek said.Although originally from Ohio, Derek has called South Florida home for quite some time. He lives here with his husband and two dogs.“Derek is an amazing asset for the Florida Justice Center. He excels at identifying opportunities and finding creative ways to seize them,” stated Executive Director Jonathan Bleiweiss.The Florida Justice Center is proud to welcome Mr. Derek Lee to the board of directors.The FLJC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is dedicated to providing individuals with connections to defense attorneys and services to reduce their likelihood of future involvement in the justice system. With pro bono attorneys, access to social services, and educational training as the pillars of the ground-breaking organization, the FLJC team hopes that its success grows with each added member.Contact info:Website: www.floridajc.org Facebook: www.facebook.com/floridajusticecenter LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/floridajc Twitter: www.twitter.com/floridajusticecenter Contact Information Florida Justice Center

Jonathan Bleiweiss

(954) 361-3664



https://www.floridajc.org



