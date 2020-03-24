Swift Services Announces the Swift Sales Assessment Platform

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Swift Services Press Release

Kansas City, MO, March 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Swift Services is proud to introduce the Swift Sales Assessment Platform, a customized pre-employment screening solution designed to help roofing contractors identify key performance indicators of sales rep candidates during the hiring process.Sales representatives come and go. Hiring is tedious and retaining new hires, even more so, and this is the problem that led Swift Services into gearing towards creating a solution designed to make hiring processes more effective and efficient and in turn, increase retention rates.Over the past year, Swift has worked closely with roofing contractors and sales candidates to develop a system that will not only ensure roofing contractors are hiring the right sales reps, but also to make certain that they are providing a customized training plan for each candidate.The Swift Sales Assessment Platform will:- allow roofing contractors to white-label the assessment under their own branding to enhance the candidate's experience.- automate grading system based on 6 key performance indicators of future success for a roofing sales rep with a training guide for each character trait.- enable roofing contractors to hire at scale without having to be an expert in recruiting or staffing but leveling it with the use of a custom pre-employment screening solution."Swift Services saw the need in the market to enhance the candidate experience and give the roofing contractor leverage in hiring the best and most qualified individual for the job. With the first of its kind pre-screening assessment platform which includes an automated training plan for each candidate, it will not only reduce cost in the hiring process but also improve retention," according to Tim Nussbeck, CEO of Swift Services."Together with our clients, we have created a best in class systematic approach to find, recruit, and retain the best sales talent available. The Swift Sales Assessment is another step in our mission towards business freedom," he added.About Swift ServicesSwift is a consulting and recruitment agency that helps contractors build scalable businesses through strategic planning and systems. We are on a mission to show a real path to freedom within the business while still growing. Today, we help design the most actionable systems and processes in the industry. We want to make this available to as many as possible, from SMEs to large enterprises.

