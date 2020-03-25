Biggies Confirm Participation at Gifts World Expo’s New Delhi Edition, More Enquiries Flowing in

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Mex Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. Press Release

India’s biggest gifting and promotional solutions exhibition, Gifts World Expo, is getting nonstop enquiries from exhibitors, while some big names in the industry have already confirmed their participation.

Delhi, India, March 25, 2020 --(



The upcoming edition is no different as an unprecedented number of enquiries are flowing in everyday with some leading names in the industry having already confirmed their participation in the mega show, including Tupperware India, Urban Gear Gifts LLP, Jindal Industries, Windsor Chocolatier, National Cottage Industries, Salisbury, Choco Le LLP, Vardhman Blanket Industries, Grand Brands India, Tex Style, Personal Saint, Handicrafts Gateway, Casablanca Apparels, Submarine International, Prem Enterprises, BDS Clothing Co, Fantasy Enterprises, Insight Trends and Novelties, Jackson Plastics, AA (Gifts Mart), Pandit Impex, Balajee Creations, Mobikasa, Sportiva Lifestyle, Ceramic Printers, Satya Enterprises, Kesria Garments, Viaan industries, Kunhar Peripherals, The Ribbon Factory, Rana Sarb Sports & Trophies, DNV Creations, Kundan Care Products, Aapjee Diaries, Deco Pride India, Mishal Handicraft, Geeta Enterprises, KC Creative Works, Brand Solution India, UGP Ventures, Kadeau, Pluchi World, Bawa Pen Industries, Shubhdeep Gift & Novelties, Madaan Pen Company, Shree Balajee Home Products, The Purple Box, Premsukh Das & Sons, Shri Radhika Nonwoven, Modi Advertiser, Rozy Home Style, Add Xcessories, Royal Caps House, Yama Ribbons and Bows, Aarya 24kt (India), AGX Steel, ISKON Enterprises, Prnt Source Glazers, Balaji Novelties and Vinod Industries, amongst several others.



Gifts World Expo New Delhi 2020 will have three major focus areas, namely, Corporate Gifting, Celebration Gifting and Festive Gifting. These focus areas will cover nine major segments – Home Décor & Handicrafts, Houseware & Furnishings, Awards & Rewards, Gourmet Hampers, Office Supplies & Stationery, Gold & Silver Gifts, Corporate Gifts & Premiums, Electronic Appliances & Gadgets and Custom Branding Machinery. The aim of these carefully demarcated segments is to enable buyers and sellers interact in a focused business environment. The segments allow exhibitors to put forth their solutions in the most effective manner so as to enable visitors to source as per their requirements.



Gifts World Expo 2020 will be held at Pragati Maidan Exhibition Centre from July 24-26 at an expanded exhibit area spread over 1,50,000 sq. ft.



About The Organiser:

Anjali Srivastava

+91-11-46464848



https://www.giftsworldexpo.com/



