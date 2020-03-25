PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
FDB Panel Fittings

Press Release

Receive press releases from FDB Panel Fittings: By Email RSS Feeds:

New from FDB Panel Fittings - DIRAK IP65 Swinghandle for Flat Rod Systems


Isleworth, United Kingdom, March 25, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The new DIRAK 3-149 swinghandle from enclosure hardware specialists FDB Panel Fittings is a low-profile IP65 locking handle which facilitates fitment of flat rod multi-point closure systems.

The swinghandle/flat rod approach especially suits larger door cabinets which need the additional rigidity which they can offer to the door structure in its closed condition, thus aiding sealing and security.

These flat rod systems enable 2 or 3-point closure – even 4 or 5-point and more, by virtue of multiple brackets at intermediate points along each rod. This new 3-149 swinghandle provides pop-out handle operation with 1333 keyed lock cylinder for RH or LH mounting and incorporating an optional integral earthing clip.
Contact Information
FDB Panel Fittings
Gary Miles
+44 020 8568 1616
Contact
https://www.fdbonline.co.uk/products/352-2165-00-00004-swinghandle

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from FDB Panel Fittings
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help