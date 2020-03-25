PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Move Over Girdles - New Skinnies Brand is Shaping the Way...with Body Tape


New Skinnies Instant Lifts Brand Using Body Tape to Re-Shape the Market

Tampa, FL, March 25, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Skinnies Instant Lifts, a Shark Tank success story, has topped over 1 million sales for their out of the box shaper, made of clear, adhesive strips. The Skinnies lift, tuck and contour the skin, with body tape making all signs of cellulite and saggy skin instantly disappear.

Skinnies have just been named by QVC/HSN as a winner in THE BIG FIND search, and are scheduled to appear on HSN on April 30th at 12:00 noon, eastern.

Inventor and owner, Penilopee LaRosa of Tampa, says they are heavily relied upon by Red Carpet Stylists. Skinnies have become the new way to shape for clothes that don’t cover much, because they are clear, small and hide discreetly under tiny outfits.

Skinnies are made for the thighs, bottoms, backs, tummies, inner thighs and arms. Skinnies are available online at instantlifts, Amazon, Wal-Mart online, Ebay, HSN and approximately 225 stores nationwide.
