ThruGuidance Ministries, Inc.

ThruGuidance Provides Free Meals for Kids Ages 1 - 18 During the COVID-19 Pandemic


ThruGuidance Ministries, Inc. announces sponsorship of the Summer Food Service Program. Free meals will be provided to all children, without eligibility documentation, who are under 18 years of age to surrounding areas in Los Angeles County. For some kids, the only healthy meal they may consume is a meal offered at school during the academic year. During these challenging times due to the Coronavirus outbreak, ThruGuidance’s Nutritious life Meals Program is providing no cost meals to youth.

Los Angeles, CA, March 25, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Due to Covid-19, breakfast and lunch meals will be distributed within a 2 - 4 hour time frame. Meals are distributed twice a week for a 5 day eating period. Drive up & walk up stations will be set up at each site. Meals will not be consumed on site due Covid-19 social distancing restrictions. Non congregate waiver has been approved by CDE.

The meal service dates, locations, and service times are below.

Calvary Baptist Church
4881 W. El Segundo Blvd.
Hawthorne, CA 90250
Mondays and Wednesdays from 3/30/2020 - 5/1/2020
Breakfast & Lunch 9AM - 12PM

Southeast Rio Vista YMCA
4801 E 58th Street
Maywood, CA 90270
Mondays and Wednesdays from 3/30/2020 - 5/1/2020
Breakfast & Lunch 9AM - 11AM

Mid Valley YMCA
6901 Lennox Avenue
Van Nuys, CA 91405
Mondays and Wednesdays from 3/30/2020 - 5/1/2020
Breakfast & Lunch 11:00AM - 2:00PM

Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA
2900 Whittier Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90023
Mondays and Wednesdays from 3/30/2020 - 5/1/2020
Breakfast & Lunch 11:00AM - 2:00PM

Ketchum-Downtown YMCA
401 S. Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90071
Tuesdays and Fridays from 3/30/2020 - 5/1/2020
Breakfast & Lunch 10:00AM - 12:00PM

Crenshaw Family YMCA
3820 Santa Rosalia Drive
Los Angeles CA 90008
Wednesdays and Thursdays from 3/30/2020 - 5/1/2020
Breakfast & Lunch 11:00AM - 3:00PM

Wilmington YMCA
1127 N Avalon Boulevard
Wilmington CA 90744
Mondays and Wednesdays from 3/30/2020 - 5/1/2020
Breakfast & Lunch 9AM - 11AM

San Pedro and Peninsula YMCA
301 S Bandini Street
San Pedro CA 90731
Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3/30/2020 - 5/1/2020
Breakfast & Lunch 9AM - 11AM
Contact Information
ThruGuidance Ministries, Inc.
Courtney Lockridge
(323) 657-7677
Contact
www.nutritiouslife.org

