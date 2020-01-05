ThruGuidance Provides Free Meals for Kids Ages 1 - 18 During the COVID-19 Pandemic

ThruGuidance Ministries, Inc. announces sponsorship of the Summer Food Service Program. Free meals will be provided to all children, without eligibility documentation, who are under 18 years of age to surrounding areas in Los Angeles County. For some kids, the only healthy meal they may consume is a meal offered at school during the academic year. During these challenging times due to the Coronavirus outbreak, ThruGuidance’s Nutritious life Meals Program is providing no cost meals to youth.

Los Angeles, CA, March 25, 2020 --(



The meal service dates, locations, and service times are below.



Calvary Baptist Church

4881 W. El Segundo Blvd.

Hawthorne, CA 90250

Mondays and Wednesdays from 3/30/2020 - 5/1/2020

Breakfast & Lunch 9AM - 12PM



Southeast Rio Vista YMCA

4801 E 58th Street

Maywood, CA 90270

Mondays and Wednesdays from 3/30/2020 - 5/1/2020

Breakfast & Lunch 9AM - 11AM



Mid Valley YMCA

6901 Lennox Avenue

Van Nuys, CA 91405

Mondays and Wednesdays from 3/30/2020 - 5/1/2020

Breakfast & Lunch 11:00AM - 2:00PM



Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA

2900 Whittier Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90023

Mondays and Wednesdays from 3/30/2020 - 5/1/2020

Breakfast & Lunch 11:00AM - 2:00PM



Ketchum-Downtown YMCA

401 S. Hope St

Los Angeles, CA 90071

Tuesdays and Fridays from 3/30/2020 - 5/1/2020

Breakfast & Lunch 10:00AM - 12:00PM



Crenshaw Family YMCA

3820 Santa Rosalia Drive

Los Angeles CA 90008

Wednesdays and Thursdays from 3/30/2020 - 5/1/2020

Breakfast & Lunch 11:00AM - 3:00PM



Wilmington YMCA

1127 N Avalon Boulevard

Wilmington CA 90744

Mondays and Wednesdays from 3/30/2020 - 5/1/2020

Breakfast & Lunch 9AM - 11AM



San Pedro and Peninsula YMCA

301 S Bandini Street

San Pedro CA 90731

Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3/30/2020 - 5/1/2020

Breakfast & Lunch 9AM - 11AM Los Angeles, CA, March 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Due to Covid-19, breakfast and lunch meals will be distributed within a 2 - 4 hour time frame. Meals are distributed twice a week for a 5 day eating period. Drive up & walk up stations will be set up at each site. Meals will not be consumed on site due Covid-19 social distancing restrictions. Non congregate waiver has been approved by CDE.The meal service dates, locations, and service times are below.Calvary Baptist Church4881 W. El Segundo Blvd.Hawthorne, CA 90250Mondays and Wednesdays from 3/30/2020 - 5/1/2020Breakfast & Lunch 9AM - 12PMSoutheast Rio Vista YMCA4801 E 58th StreetMaywood, CA 90270Mondays and Wednesdays from 3/30/2020 - 5/1/2020Breakfast & Lunch 9AM - 11AMMid Valley YMCA6901 Lennox AvenueVan Nuys, CA 91405Mondays and Wednesdays from 3/30/2020 - 5/1/2020Breakfast & Lunch 11:00AM - 2:00PMWeingart East Los Angeles YMCA2900 Whittier BoulevardLos Angeles, CA 90023Mondays and Wednesdays from 3/30/2020 - 5/1/2020Breakfast & Lunch 11:00AM - 2:00PMKetchum-Downtown YMCA401 S. Hope StLos Angeles, CA 90071Tuesdays and Fridays from 3/30/2020 - 5/1/2020Breakfast & Lunch 10:00AM - 12:00PMCrenshaw Family YMCA3820 Santa Rosalia DriveLos Angeles CA 90008Wednesdays and Thursdays from 3/30/2020 - 5/1/2020Breakfast & Lunch 11:00AM - 3:00PMWilmington YMCA1127 N Avalon BoulevardWilmington CA 90744Mondays and Wednesdays from 3/30/2020 - 5/1/2020Breakfast & Lunch 9AM - 11AMSan Pedro and Peninsula YMCA301 S Bandini StreetSan Pedro CA 90731Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3/30/2020 - 5/1/2020Breakfast & Lunch 9AM - 11AM