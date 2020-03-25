Press Releases Wake Forest University Pre-College Programs Press Release

Receive press releases from Wake Forest University Pre-College Programs: By Email RSS Feeds: The Summer Immersion Program Earns Spot in Prestigious Industry Ranking

The Wake Forest University Summer Immersion Program earns spot in TeenLife’s Top 100.

Charlotte, NC, March 25, 2020 --(



Once a year, the TeenLife team reviews all summer programs listed on their site for high school students and awards the top programs a spot on their list. This year, TeenLife recognized the Summer Immersion Program as one of the top 100 summer programs.



“The Wake Forest Summer Immersion Program is a hands-on learning experience in which students dive deeply into a field of study,” wrote TeenLife editors. “Wake Forest Immersion students get access to world-class faculty, researchers, and industry professionals, and the chance to test-drive their career goals and get a glimpse of the future."



With over 19 Institutes spread across two dynamic locations, the Summer Immersion Program is an opportunity for rising high school sophomores through incoming college freshmen to select a field of study that interest them and experience it, while simultaneously learning what it is like to be a college student at Wake Forest University.



“We are excited to see that TeenLife recognizes the passion and intention we put into the Summer Immersion Program to create transformational experiences for high school students,” said Program Director Betsy Schneider. “The Summer Immersion Program gives students the opportunity to discover a career pathway or field of study before college which is incredibly beneficial as they chart their courses into the future.”



Experience a nationally ranked program this summer with the Wake Forest University Summer Immersion Program. Students can apply today at immersion.summer.wfu.edu. For inquiries about the program, please email Betsy Schneider at schneier@wfu.edu. For media inquiries, please email Carson Hill at chill@wfu.edu.



About Wake Forest University Pre-College Programs



Founded in 2014, the Wake Forest University Pre-College Programs consist of the Summer Immersion Program, the Summer Exploration Program, and College LAUNCH for Leadership. These programs aim to serve rising seventh graders through incoming college freshmen by connecting them to opportunities in higher education and exposing them to all that Wake Forest University has to offer. Charlotte, NC, March 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Wake Forest University’s Summer Immersion Program, a hands-on summer learning experience for high school students, is thrilled to have been awarded a spot in one of the industry’s leading teen academic and enrichment directories. TeenLife has placed the Summer Immersion Program in its Top 100 Most Popular Summer Programs of 2020.Once a year, the TeenLife team reviews all summer programs listed on their site for high school students and awards the top programs a spot on their list. This year, TeenLife recognized the Summer Immersion Program as one of the top 100 summer programs.“The Wake Forest Summer Immersion Program is a hands-on learning experience in which students dive deeply into a field of study,” wrote TeenLife editors. “Wake Forest Immersion students get access to world-class faculty, researchers, and industry professionals, and the chance to test-drive their career goals and get a glimpse of the future."With over 19 Institutes spread across two dynamic locations, the Summer Immersion Program is an opportunity for rising high school sophomores through incoming college freshmen to select a field of study that interest them and experience it, while simultaneously learning what it is like to be a college student at Wake Forest University.“We are excited to see that TeenLife recognizes the passion and intention we put into the Summer Immersion Program to create transformational experiences for high school students,” said Program Director Betsy Schneider. “The Summer Immersion Program gives students the opportunity to discover a career pathway or field of study before college which is incredibly beneficial as they chart their courses into the future.”Experience a nationally ranked program this summer with the Wake Forest University Summer Immersion Program. Students can apply today at immersion.summer.wfu.edu. For inquiries about the program, please email Betsy Schneider at schneier@wfu.edu. For media inquiries, please email Carson Hill at chill@wfu.edu.About Wake Forest University Pre-College ProgramsFounded in 2014, the Wake Forest University Pre-College Programs consist of the Summer Immersion Program, the Summer Exploration Program, and College LAUNCH for Leadership. These programs aim to serve rising seventh graders through incoming college freshmen by connecting them to opportunities in higher education and exposing them to all that Wake Forest University has to offer. Contact Information Wake Forest University Pre-College Programs

Carson Hill

980.224.9297



precollege.wfu.edu/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Wake Forest University Pre-College Programs