Amid the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Outbreak, Sid Wainer & Son® Launches 2nd Corona Food Rescue Pop Up - March 25

Sid Wainer & Son®, the leading food service distributor of New England’s finest specialty foods, has announced its 2nd emergency Food Rescue Pop Up ( March 25th) for the local New Bedford, Massachusetts community: in response to the Coronavirus outbreak. Their 1st Food Rescue Pop Up served approximately 2,000 members of the community, which took place on Saturday March 21st.

New Bedford, MA, March 25, 2020 --



Amid the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Outbreak, Specialty Food Distributor Provides Food for Local Community



Sid Wainer & Son®, the leading food service distributor of New England’s finest specialty foods, has announced its 2nd emergency Food Rescue Pop Up for the local New Bedford, Massachusetts community: in response to the Coronavirus outbreak. Their 1st Food Rescue Pop Up served approximately 2,000 members of the community, which took place on Saturday March 21.



Sid Wainer encourages members of the community to please take advantage of the ultra-affordable access to food they are offering, during these unprecedented times. “We are here for you,” says Sid Wainer.



Allie Wainer says, “During these challenging times, we must stick together and provide support to stay healthy, eat well, and be well. For over 100 years, the Sid Wainer & Son family has been here for our community, and while we navigate the changing food environment, it is our duty to provide fresh product to our community. We are working diligently to support our teams, our families, and our neighbors. Together, we will make it through this tough time.”



Sid Wainer’s 2nd Food Rescue Pop Up will take place at 32 Van Buren St. in New Bedford, MA. The Food Rescue Pop Up will be available to the community from 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. This particular Food Rescue Pop Up will be offering a $73.00 value of mixed produce and dairy for only $10.00 per pre-assorted case. The pre-assorted case includes: 5 LBS of Rainbow Carrots, 1 LB Box of Strawberries, 5 LB Bag of Salad Mix, 1.5 LB Bag of Arugula, 8 Avocados, 1 Gallon of Half & Half, and 1 Pint of Mixed Tomatoes. Sid Wainer has drastically discounted product to meet the needs of the community. They encourage community members to please take advantage of this program. First come, first serve.



Sid Wainer, as guided by the state and local government, will be implementing social distancing parameters during their Food Rescue Pop Up hours of operation. They ask that you please respect these guidelines in an effort to supply food in a safe manner to the community. How it Works: Cars will have the ability to pull up to parked, stationary Sid Wainer trucks, and pick up there case or cases of pre-assorted food. Cash & EBT are accepted.



Sid Wainer & Son®

For over 100 years Sid Wainer & Son® has been New England’s premier curator and leading distributor of the world’s finest specialty produce and specialty foods for chefs.



Media Contact

Gary Marcotte

Sid Wainer & Son®

