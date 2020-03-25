The Philadelphia Inquirer Names DeVal Lifecycle Support a Winner of the Philadelphia Top Workplaces 2020 Award

DeVal Lifecycle Support has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2020 honor by The Philadelphia Inquirer. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

“For more than a decade, the Top Workplaces award has helped organizations stand out among their competitors to attract talent,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. “This differentiation is more important than ever in today’s tight labor market. Establishing a continuous conversation with employees so you have a deep understanding of your unique culture is proven to help achieve higher referral rates, lower employee turnover, and double the employee engagement levels. No longer is recognition simply a much-deserved cause for celebration, but it’s fast becoming mission-critical to establish a competitive advantage for recruitment and retention.”



“In September of 2018, I purchased DeVal out of bankruptcy court. I am humbled that DeVal employees have voted for this award- it is the people that work here that make our company great,” said DeVal President and CEO Sam Thevanayagam. “I’m honored to think that just 30 months later, we have grown threefold and currently are supporting the coveted F-35 programs among other critical platforms that keep our country safe and reminds our enemies of our strength.”



About DeVal Lifecycle Support:

