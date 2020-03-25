Press Releases Cal Coast Academy Press Release

Receive press releases from Cal Coast Academy: By Email RSS Feeds: Cal Coast Academy Offers Affordable Synchronous Academics to Local Students

Cost-effective distance instruction and learning for San Diego students.

San Diego, CA, March 25, 2020 --(



“We are extremely pleased with the way our new online academic platform has performed and we very much look forward to making our new synchronous approach to education accessible to more students,” said Cal Coast Academy’s Founder and Principal Ms. Jan Dunning.



The school, which began utilizing their new distance teaching and learning platform last week with their own 6th through 12th grade students, is now extending their academic services to other San Diego students. In an effort to accommodate families who cannot afford the price of other competitive programs, Cal Coast Academy will be offering courses at a heavily discounted rate.



“We will continue to offer affordable synchronous distance instruction and learning to students for the remainder of the school year and throughout the summer months,” says Dunning, “We are prepared to do all we can to help our students and community thrive during this uncertain time.”



Cal Coast Academy is a college preparatory private school, serving grades 6-12, accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC), approved by the University of California (UC), and certified by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). The driving force behind our all-encompassing and distinctive educational program is our founding belief that the gateways to learning must be as diverse as the learners themselves. To learn more about Cal Coast Academy, call 858.481.0882 or visit www.calcoastacademy.com. San Diego, CA, March 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Cal Coast Academy, a Carmel Valley based college preparatory private school, has announced the launch of its synchronous online education platform, offering real-time instruction, learning, and collaboration tools that enhance the online classroom experience.“We are extremely pleased with the way our new online academic platform has performed and we very much look forward to making our new synchronous approach to education accessible to more students,” said Cal Coast Academy’s Founder and Principal Ms. Jan Dunning.The school, which began utilizing their new distance teaching and learning platform last week with their own 6th through 12th grade students, is now extending their academic services to other San Diego students. In an effort to accommodate families who cannot afford the price of other competitive programs, Cal Coast Academy will be offering courses at a heavily discounted rate.“We will continue to offer affordable synchronous distance instruction and learning to students for the remainder of the school year and throughout the summer months,” says Dunning, “We are prepared to do all we can to help our students and community thrive during this uncertain time.”Cal Coast Academy is a college preparatory private school, serving grades 6-12, accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC), approved by the University of California (UC), and certified by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). The driving force behind our all-encompassing and distinctive educational program is our founding belief that the gateways to learning must be as diverse as the learners themselves. To learn more about Cal Coast Academy, call 858.481.0882 or visit www.calcoastacademy.com. Contact Information Cal Coast Academy

Haile Brooke

858.481.0882



www.calcoastacademy.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Cal Coast Academy