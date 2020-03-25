National Van Lines Supports Local Restaurants

Press Releases National Van Lines Press Release

Broadview, IL, March 25, 2020 --



Informed by this awareness, the company that Makes Moving Easy(SM) is enlisting local restaurants to cater lunch weekly at our corporate headquarters to employees unable to work remotely.



“We’re reaching out to eateries near our Broadview, IL-based headquarters in a reciprocal arrangement during this difficult time: They cook it; we eat it,” National Van Lines CEO & Chairman Tim Helenthal said. “We’re happy supporting our local restaurants as Illinois eateries are forced to shutter their dining rooms.”



While many employees have switched to working from home, the nature of the moving business demands other team members stay on-site at the NVL HQ to keep essential functions rolling.



“Our employees regularly enjoy the variety of cuisine these often-independent restaurateurs provide,” Helenthal said. “In Broadview and Westchester alone, we have access to Chinese, Thai, Mexican, soul, seafood, hot dogs, hamburgers - you name it. These restaurants have supported our collective appetite for years. Now, it’s our turn.”



About National Van Lines



Specialties

Our national long-distance moving company understands the stresses and worries of moving. Whether you need to move across the country or the world, we are the partner you can count on. We provide full-service moving, packing and storage services for all our residential or commercial long-distance moving clients. Our goal is to deliver 100% customer satisfaction in all we do. Contact us or locate an agent for a free moving quote on any of our moving services.



History

