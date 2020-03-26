1 Week to Go to SMi’s 22nd Annual Superbugs & Superdrugs Conference

Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk London, United Kingdom, March 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- With only 1 week remaining, the 22nd Annual Superbugs & Superdrugs Conference will reconvene on March 30 and 31, with remote access only. This year’s global focused two-day conference pharmaceutical is for industry professionals looking to gain an in-depth knowledge of the scientific, economic, and regulatory challenges facing the critical global issue of antibiotic resistance.Interested parties are urged to register at: www.superbugssuperdrugs.com/PRcom6The conference will consist of an impressive 15+ speaker line-up from well-established big pharma, academia and government organisations, where delegates can hear their extensive experiences and knowledge on the critical subject of growing antibiotic resistance.The two-day conference is co-chaired by Cara Cassino, CMO, Contrafect and Michael Dawson, Director, Mike Dawson Antimicrobial Research Consultancy.Featured 2020 Experts and Remote Presentations:Exploring new classes of non-antibiotic antibacterial proteins: Colicins and Colicin-like BacteriocinsYuri Gleba, Professor, Founder, Nomad BioscienceUpdate on the UK project looking at novel value assessment and reimbursement for novel antimicrobialsColm Leonard, Consultant Clinical Adviser/Consultant Thoracic Physician/Honorary Professor of Medicine, NICE & Machester University NHS Foundation TrustThe BARDA Antibacterials ProgramBrian Tse, Health Scientist, Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA)Discovery of Dabocins, a novel class of non-ß-lactam PBP inhibitorsFrancois Moreau, Scientific Director, Mutabilis S AEvaluating the utility of machine learning and AI in antibiotic drug discoveryPaul Finn, CEO, Oxford Drug DesignThe conference with remote access is available for registration for only £999. Register at www.superbugssuperdrugs.com/PRcom6The event is sponsored by Scynexis.For sponsorship enquiries, contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6164 or amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor registration information, contact Dylan Brohm at dbrohm@smi-online.co.uk or call on +44 (0) 207 827 1024.For media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6000 or ssapal@smi-online.co.ukSuperbugs & Superdrugs 2020Conference: 30-31 March 2020Remote Access Onlywww.superbugssuperdrugs.com/PRcom6#SMiBugsAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

http://www.superbugssuperdrugs.com/PRcom6



