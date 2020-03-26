Northshore Process Coronavirus Update

Press Releases Northshore Process Service Network Press Release

Chicago, IL, March 26, 2020 --(



Northshore Process' approach is three-fold:



1. Prevent community spread.



2. Protect the health of staff, clients and their families.



3. Maintain the level of responsiveness clients have come to rely on.



Northshore Process Service Network operates within a robust network of fiber-optic web connectivity. This allows their offices and remote personnel to stay fully connected across all time zones while being engaged from all locations with cloud access. During this unfolding crisis, their systems will allow Northshore Process to continue to provide you with outstanding client service despite the pandemic.



The Northshore Process firm remains open for business 24/7/365 and they are committed to providing the same exceptional service to their clients. They strongly discourage face-to-face meetings for now and they are encouraging phone and online meetings. For meetings, Northshore Process would be glad to host conference calls, Skype or “Go-to-Meeting” meetings.



Northshore Process has also implemented the following precautions:



Keeping abreast of all guidelines from CDC, state, federal and world health officials.



Utilizing disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizers where possible.



Instructing everyone not to shake hands.



Engaging in the highest quality of regular professional cleanings of office facilities to prevent the spread of germs and viruses.



Committing to not entering work spaces if exhibiting any symptoms. They ask the same from you.



Northshore Process Service Network's thoughts are with all those who have been impacted by the outbreak and the brave medical professionals who work hard to care for us all.



About Northshore Process Service Network



Rick Hamilton

847-373-8972



www.northshoreprocessservices.com

Thecla Verbart



