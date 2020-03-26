PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Laura Thorne Consulting

Press Release

Free Webinar for Business Leaders


Lessons learned: How to create stability in an unstable world.

Syracuse, NY, March 26, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Laura Thorne Consulting today announced a free webinar for business owners titled, Lessons learned: How to create stability in an unstable world. This free webinar is for business leaders, nonprofit leads, executives, CEO’s and anyone who makes strategic decisions for their organizations. This webinar focuses on taking a new approach to business strategy, one that will help businesses to survive COVID-19 and be better equipped to handle disruption in the future. Register for webinar hosted on Zoom on the website or here: https://bit.ly/2y6ntul

“For sure think this is a timely topic!” says, Mallory Rothstein, Founder and Chief Learner at Learn What Matters and People Development at Google. “This is it, problem-solved!” Says, Bryan Voliton Coach for Creatives at Beach and Main.

The free webinar will include:

Where we are now and how we got here

The importance of resilience and stability in your business or organization

The 5 things you must do so that you do not go back to doing what you were doing in order to succeed moving forward in the environment we live in today.

The webinar will be available to all for free starting Thursday, March 26th at 4:00 PM EST. For more information on this presentation, visit https://bit.ly/3aes7EG.

Laura Thorne is an organizational performance improvement specialist - she helps business leaders make a bigger impact through strategy help and leadership development. She is the creator of a business framework called The Role Model Way™. She brings a fresh perspective to business that combines over 25 years of management experience with a background in environmental science and the arts.

Contact Information
Contact Information
Owner
Laura Thorne
727-409-2990
Contact
www.laurathorneconsulting.com

