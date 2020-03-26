Michelle Guinn to Join Bill Walsh, Sharon Lechter, Austin William Walsh, Michael E. Gerber, James Dentley, and Mark Victor Hansen for Powerteam Digital Success Summit

Press Releases Ever Inspire, LLC Press Release

New Market, MD, March 26, 2020 -- Michelle Guinn, Daily Habits Specialist, International Best Selling Author and Success Coach will be sharing the digital stage with Bill Walsh, Sharon Lechter, Austin William Walsh, Michael E. Gerber, James Dentley, and Mark Victor Hansen and 19 other powerful speakers for Powerteam Digital Success Summit. During these times of social distancing and events being cancelled, Michelle has partnered with Powerteam International to innovate and invite attendees from around the world to join. This event is a 12 Hour Live Global Broadcast designed specifically to guide Entrepreneurs & Small Business to Create Even More Success! Learn from the comfort of your home or office from top industry leaders & top producers. Topics Include: Social Media - Internet Marketing - Business Growth- Mindset Mastery- PR - Branding - Public Speaking - Team Building - Residual Income - Marketing Funnels. The event is scheduled for March 26, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. EST to 10:00 p.m. EST. Registration is free at www.eventbrite.com/e/powerteam-digital-success-summit-tickets-100455440928.

Guinn is a Success Building Expert who has found her passion helping others become even more successful. She spent over 25 years working for fortune 500 companies supporting executive management and leading teams. Michelle understands the habits necessary to be successful in the corporate environment. Now having built her own business, Michelle shares her knowledge of the daily habits required for the entrepreneur and small business owner. Connect with Ever Inspire for your free gift "Proven Strategies To Achieve Your Goals" by texting HABITS to 26786.

Contact Information
Ever Inspire, LLC

Michelle Guinn

443-722-2462



https://themichelleguinn.com/



