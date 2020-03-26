Blume TV Announces Strong 1st Quarter Growth Surge

Press Releases Blume Media Group Press Release

Blume TV delivers stories that defy convention, introduces new perspectives and ignites impactful ideas, across news, podcasts, TV and events. Every day, Blume will deliver original reporting, groundbreaking documentaries, introspective viewpoints and thought provoking recommendations. Our goal is to empower, educate, inform and entertain audiences worldwide while making you think differently about the world around you! Los Angeles, CA, March 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Blume TV (www.blume.tv), the world’s fastest growing free ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) service, today announced record growth for the 1st quarter of 2020. In March alone, the company saw its Monthly Active Users (MAU) grow over 36% and Average Session Durations (ASD) rocket with hours watched – a significant increase of 292%. In addition, the company will accelerate its content spending in 2020 to further expand its current library of content from major studios, indies, and TV producers from around the globe. Blume TV presently works with over 250 content partners which include Warner Bros., Paramount, FilmHub, Vuulr and Lionsgate.The company saw rapid growth internationally as well. In Canada and India, there was a 210% increase in sessions – and in the coming year Blume TV will launch in additional territories including Mexico, Australia and the UK. Recently, Blume TV announced a global deal with one of the world’s largest manufacturers of TVs – Samsung – to prominently include Blume TV as part of their SmartTV platform.In 2020, Blume TV will increase its headcount of full-time employees, and convert contract employees to full-time. The company will rapidly add more employees in the coming year as Blume TV continues its expansion both domestically and internationally.“Our growth this year after launch is a clear testament to the success of our strategy in a cluttered marketplace,” said Gavin Atkins, Chief Product Officer of Blume TV. “We’re excited people globally have embraced Blume TV as a complement to subscription video and we will see our goal to deliver an even larger library of premium content in 2020.”Blume TV is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, and Roku, and will launch on Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub Max, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4, and soon on Hisense TVs globally over the the next 3 quarters of 2020. Consumers can also watch Blume TV content on the web at www.blume.tvAbout BlumeBlume TV is a Digital Media company built for an audience of curious thinkers, profiling what’s new and next in the world around us through its digital streaming platform Blume TV.Blume TV delivers stories that defy convention, introduces new perspectives and ignites impactful ideas, across news, podcasts, TV and events. Every day, Blume will deliver original reporting, groundbreaking documentaries, introspective viewpoints and thought provoking recommendations. Our goal is to empower, educate, inform and entertain audiences worldwide while making you think differently about the world around you! Contact Information Blume Media Group

