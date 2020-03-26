Press Releases Stealth - ISS Group Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Stealth - ISS Group Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. Offers Clients Free Protection for Their Employee’s Personal Devices to Address COVID-19 Risks

Cybersecurity Company has launched a new SOC-as-a-Service offering, targeted towards the organizations who’ve had to resort to remote working.

Huntsville, AL, March 26, 2020 --(



The cybersecurity company will be providing clients, who have or will purchase SOC-as-a-Service, free protection (for a period of 6 months) for their employees' personal / home devices (PCs & Laptops), in addition to their organization’s license. In addition, when purchasing their SOC-as-a-Service for 30 or more endpoints, Stealth Group will be providing their clients a free corporate vulnerability scan.



“The last few weeks have been a huge adjustment for companies as they move their employees remote,” explains Emmy Leberte, Marketing Director at Stealth Group. “We see that companies need to give their employees the ability to access their corporate network, and the majority are unfortunately doing this from their home devices. We want to help these companies protect their assets in this trying time.”



Stealth Group’s SOC-as-a-Service offering incorporates endpoint protection, endpoint detection and response, user behavior analytics, network analytics, vulnerability management, threat intelligence and deception into a unified managed offering. These capabilities cover visibility, prevention, detection and response at the cost of standard anti-virus protection.



About Stealth - ISS® Group Inc.



Stealth - ISS® Group Inc., established in 2002 and headquartered in Arlington, VA., is a privately-owned Women-owned and Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business providing Information Technology Security Consulting with main focus on regulatory compliance, risk management and IT security services for both federal and commercial customers. The company employs a large number of veterans as a way to give back to the military community, while providing clients the assurance that existing risks are minimized, regulatory and legal compliance standards are met, and intellectual property, client data and business operations are protected.



Stealth Group is on the GSA Schedule 70 company with HACS SIN 132-45 and SINs 132-100 and 132-51, has a NATO BOA, and a mission to deliver high quality service to its clients. As well as being on the Inc.500 list in 2018 and 2019, Stealth Group also placed on the VET50 list for 2019 and 2020.



Website: www.stealth-iss.com Huntsville, AL, March 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Due to the new reality of COVID-19, Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. (Stealth Group) is addressing the challenges of remote work by providing additional protection, helping clients rest assure that their employees are protected, their network is protected, and the company’s data and assets won’t be exposed to the security threats associated with remote user activity.The cybersecurity company will be providing clients, who have or will purchase SOC-as-a-Service, free protection (for a period of 6 months) for their employees' personal / home devices (PCs & Laptops), in addition to their organization’s license. In addition, when purchasing their SOC-as-a-Service for 30 or more endpoints, Stealth Group will be providing their clients a free corporate vulnerability scan.“The last few weeks have been a huge adjustment for companies as they move their employees remote,” explains Emmy Leberte, Marketing Director at Stealth Group. “We see that companies need to give their employees the ability to access their corporate network, and the majority are unfortunately doing this from their home devices. We want to help these companies protect their assets in this trying time.”Stealth Group’s SOC-as-a-Service offering incorporates endpoint protection, endpoint detection and response, user behavior analytics, network analytics, vulnerability management, threat intelligence and deception into a unified managed offering. These capabilities cover visibility, prevention, detection and response at the cost of standard anti-virus protection.About Stealth - ISS® Group Inc.Stealth - ISS® Group Inc., established in 2002 and headquartered in Arlington, VA., is a privately-owned Women-owned and Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business providing Information Technology Security Consulting with main focus on regulatory compliance, risk management and IT security services for both federal and commercial customers. The company employs a large number of veterans as a way to give back to the military community, while providing clients the assurance that existing risks are minimized, regulatory and legal compliance standards are met, and intellectual property, client data and business operations are protected.Stealth Group is on the GSA Schedule 70 company with HACS SIN 132-45 and SINs 132-100 and 132-51, has a NATO BOA, and a mission to deliver high quality service to its clients. As well as being on the Inc.500 list in 2018 and 2019, Stealth Group also placed on the VET50 list for 2019 and 2020.Website: www.stealth-iss.com Contact Information Stealth - ISS Group Inc.

Emmy Leberte

256-797-0287



stealth-iss.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Stealth - ISS Group Inc.