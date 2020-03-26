Over 1,200 People Nationwide Participate in Live Virtual Workout Hosted by The MAX Challenge

Press Releases The MAX Challenge Press Release

“I was amazed at the sheer size of the live feed,” said Hayley Guerra, the Director of Marketing and Development at THE MAX Challenge and a member at the Hazlet, New Jersey location. “The comments and messages poured in, all filled with excitement, positivity, unity, joy, and support. It was truly unbelievable and completely unprecedented.”



Although this virtual workout was created with the intention of encouraging an active, healthy lifestyle among participants currently stuck at home, it also had an even deeper purpose – to inspire and uplift anyone facing overwhelming feelings of fear and uncertainty in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.



During the workout, Klein emphasized the importance of sticking together as a community and maintaining a positive mindset during these difficult times.



“When your kids see that you stand up in the face of adversity and continue forward, that you stick to your goals and maintain a positive mental attitude, that will rub off on them,” he said. “We’re going to remain positive and strong for our families, for our MAX community, for our country, and ultimately, for the world. We got this. We are unstoppable!”



His words energized viewers from New Jersey to Washington, many of whom proudly shouted-out their location’s names in the comment section and posted virtual high-fives, claps, and fist-bumps.



THE MAX Challenge will continue to host these live virtual workouts weekly, which will remain free and open to all who would like to participate.



About THE MAX Challenge

THE MAX Challenge is a 10-week body transformation system designed to make fast and lasting changes to members’ appearance and overall well-being by combining nutritional counseling, fitness classes and motivation.

THE MAX Challenge has over 100 locations throughout the United States, including units in the pre-opening stage. Franchise opportunities are available.



