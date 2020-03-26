Local IT Company Offers Free Help to Remote Teachers to Speed Up Their Computers

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Code Blue Computing Press Release

Broomfield’s Code Blue Computing has committed to helping teachers dealing with the transition to online schooling.

Denver, CO, March 26, 2020 --(



The work Code Blue Computing does will be done remotely, and the business plans to offer help on a range of issues that could be encountered. If you need to use its services, managing partner and president, Jeri Morgan, asks that you contact them through their website at https://codebluecomputing.com, rather than calling.



Code Blue Computing is owned and operated by the husband and wife team of Jeri and William Morgan. Code Blue Computing started in 2010 from the experience, knowledge, and understanding of Corporate IT. William brings over 20 years of Fortune 500 Experience supporting World Class Organizations to Code Blue. Jeri brings a strong background in Operations, Administration, Customer Service, and Call Center Management.



The husband and wife team had heard story after story of friends and family members not having a stellar experience when looking for computer and technical support. They decided they could step outside of the “Big Box.” Jeri and Bill set out to apply their I.T. knowledge and add elite customer service to the mix with a mission to wow their clients.



Code Blue Computing was recently named a top computer repair service in Denver, according to Expertise.com. The survey initially had a list of 141 computer repair services across the metro area to analyze, which they then narrowed down to 91 businesses. After that, they reached a final selection of the 18 best computer repair services in Denver. The criteria used to measure the businesses was their reputation, credibility, experience, availability, and professionalism. Code Blue Computing checked off all of those boxes.



“Code Blue Computing provides computer repair services and IT support to residences and small businesses. The family-owned and operated company has served clients in and around Broomfield since 2009 and is BBB accredited as well as a recipient of the Emerging Business of the Year Award by Broomfield Chamber of Commerce. Services include diagnostics, PC tune-up, laptop repair, managed IT services, maintenance agreements, mobile repair, NetBackup consulting, virus removal, website development, and more,” says Expertise.com.



Jolene Rheault

720-237-9831



http://codebluecomputing.com



