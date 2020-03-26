Noonybook.com Help Children at Home with Free Audio Books

Coronavirus has left families and children in isolation. Noonybook.com is doing what is can to contribute to the effort in supporting learning at home with free access to audio books from children to adults. Parents and children can access this through there mobile device at noonbook.com when a popup appears enter in your email address. This is one of many effort the company is exploring to assist parents at home with products and services until the pandemic is over.

New York, NY, March 26, 2020 --(



Today Noony Media- Noonybook.com announces free access to audio library for PreK to Young Adult readers in multiple languages. “Parents need resources, especially the ones who are now out of work, long-term self-quarantine could have a psychological health impact among children, so we wanted to come up with ways to help out during this time,” said Al Par, Director at Noonybook.com.



Founded in 2018, Noonybook.com a Noony Media company offers family friendly content, products and services. The company recently published a children’s books series named “Noony & The Medallions of Aragon” for ages 7 to 13. They have been featured on ABC News and available on Amazon and at the Princeton University Store.



Parents interested in listening to the Audio Library for free can go to our website, register and listen, all for free during the coronavirus outbreak.



For more information, press only:

Elaine Hamideh- Communications

609-221-3915

