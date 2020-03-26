Smart Sight Innovations Provides an IoTSolution for an American Startup That Works for Vehicle Dealers

Press Releases Smart Sight Innovations Press Release

Smart Sight Innovations (SSI) has managed to debug and modify a complex smart vehicle system designed by one of its American client startups.

“Autonomous vehicles may need a decade to hit the road. However, connected vehicles are already here. The automobile sector in the US is back on track. A greater number of people show interest in smart cars, especially electrical variants. These days, connected car solutions interact with smart city infrastructure for providing weather and traffic updates, and real-time road conditions data to the driver. Vehicle users get alerts for speed bumps, curbs in advance. The driver gets early warnings for probable malfunctions and predictive maintenance suggestions. Sensors connected to the vehicle’s engine, tires, battery, brakes, etc. provide data continuously. It is also shared with vehicle manufacturers, dealers for analyzing problems, and enhancing user-experience. Their client startup installs car IoT devices that have preinstalled software. The system is programmed to transfer connected vehicle data from the car-system to the server. It helps in enhancing vehicle to vehicle (V2V), vehicle to infrastructure (V2I), and vehicle to the network (V2N), and automotive maintenance systems. SSI’s engineers replaced the UDP protocol with MQTT and managed to control data loss in the existing system. Further, CL AMP device scripts were modified for achieving improved performance,” said the executive from Thane-based Smart Sight Innovations without naming the US-based startup due to a non-disclosure agreement signed with the client.



Predictions highlight that by 2023, 70% of the light-duty vehicles would be connected to the internet. With these and other IoT automotive projects lined up, SSI is well-positioned to work and contribute its expertise towards the sector during the coming months.



