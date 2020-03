"Rakko Tools" Released 100+ Web Tools and Has Exceeded 250,000 PVs Monthly

Press Releases ThinKraft, Inc. Press Release

media@thinkraft.co.jp Tokyo, Japan, March 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- ThinKraft, Inc. (HQ: Tokyo, Japan, Pres.: Yasutaka Sakatani) announces that on its web tool service, "Rakko Tools," more than 100 tools are offered and the free online tool website has exceeded 250,000 PVs per month.Rakko Tools: https://en.rakko.toolsAbout Rakko ToolsRakko Tools is a free online tool website mainly targeted at website owners. Other than English and Japanese, it is translated multilingually.Rakko Tools: https://en.rakko.toolsPopular web tools on Rakko Tools– Extract Page Title, Description, Robots and Canonical url from URLshttps://en.rakko.tools/tools/34/– Password Generator: generating random passwords right awayhttps://en.rakko.tools/tools/6/– Whois Lookuphttps://en.rakko.tools/tools/4/– Character and Byte Counterhttps://en.rakko.tools/tools/1/– HTTP Header Lookuphttps://en.rakko.tools/tools/12/– QR Code Generatorhttps://en.rakko.tools/tools/41/– Open Graph Debugger/ Simulator: for Facebook/ Twitter/ LINEhttps://en.rakko.tools/tools/9/About the Operating CompanyThinkraft, Inc.https://thinkraft.co.jp/Founded in November 2015, it has planned and managed online medias, sold old domains, undertaken SEO business, etc.Representative (Pres.): Mr. Yasutaka SakataniHead Office Address: 1-19-12, Dogenzaka Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0043 JapanOperating Services– Rakko M&Ahttps://rakkoma.com/– Old Domain Sellerhttps://www.topshelfequestrian.com/– Fetch Related Keywords Toolhttps://www.related-keywords.com/– Gokilabo – Cockroach Laboratoryhttps://goki.jp/– PITALIhttps://pitali.jp/Media Contact:Tsuyoshi SakamotoCOO / Managing Director – ThinKraft, Inc.media@thinkraft.co.jp Contact Information ThinKraft, Inc.

Tsuyoshi Sakamoto

+81(0)50 3187 8542



https://thinkraft.co.jp/



