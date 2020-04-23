Elesa Expands High-Performing SAN (Sanitary) Components Range for Hygiene Environments

Press Releases ELESA (UK) Ltd Press Release

Elesa UK has expanded their range of SAN (sanitary) handles, knobs, levers, clamping handles for hand-operated equipment in medical/bio-chemical and laboratory environments, including disability aids, food processing and pharmaceutical, catering and public fittings.

Therefore, it is of global importance to focus on the hygiene of hand-operated equipment in medical/bio-chemical and laboratory environments, including disability aids, food processing and pharmaceutical, catering and public fittings. In these situations, Elesa offer an effective aid to hygiene, with their recently expanded high-performing SAN (sanitary) range of handles, knobs, levers, clamping handles and similar, produced with exactly this situation in mind. Their range expansion includes new cylindrical handles e.g. for operating handwheels, knurled grip knobs, adjustable clamping handles, wing nuts and solid hand knobs – all suitable for equipment operation or adjustment.



SAN products are proven to prevent the proliferation of microbes, bacteria and fungi on the product surface by controlled release of silver ions, thus providing a long-term anti-microbial action in critical environments. (Reference CSI - S.p.A Certification and Testing (www.csi-spa.com).



Silver has long been recognised for its efficiency in this role by damaging microbial cell walls - and even now - recent research has revealed a mechanism whereby the silver ions have been shown to inhibit operation of microbial flagella.



The Elesa manufacturing team have managed to develop a sophisticated injection-moulding material with this silver inclusion, and with stainless steel inserts, suitable for use even in sterilisation cycles up to 130°C. SAN line components are available in white or black with SAN logo laser engraved to clearly identify them.



Tests on material samples to ISO 22196:2011 show considerable effectiveness for four different types of bacteria and the more difficult to eliminate fungus: Escherichia Coli – 99.9%, Staphylococcus Aureus - 99.9%, Klebseilla Pneumoniae – 99.8%, Pseudomonas Aeruginosa – 99.9% and Candida Albicans – 98.9%.



Daniel Hodson

01526 322670



https://www.elesa.com/en/elesab2bstoreuk/san---antimicrobial--1



