New Dates Announced for Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness and Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems 2020

SMI reports: Both conferences originally scheduled in April will now take place on the 2nd and 3rd September 2020 in London, UK due to COVID-19 and health and safety precautions

London, United Kingdom, March 27, 2020



In recognition to the growing health risks worldwide related to the COVID-19 virus, both events have been postponed to 2nd-3rd September 2020 at the Copthorne Tara Hotel, for the wellbeing of the events’ delegates, partners, and staff.



SMi Group commented “We hope that we can count on your commitment and flexibility in this challenging time and we are confident that with your support this year’s conferences will be another success.”



Delegates can contact a member of the SMi Team for more information at customerservices@smi-online.co.uk



Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness

2nd-3rd September 2020

Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK

Sponsors: Galleon Embedded Computing, Hensoldt Optronics GmbH & Lockheed Martin



The agenda is available at http://www.armouredvehicles-sa.com/PR8



Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems

2nd-3rd September 2020

Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, U

Gold Sponsor: FLIR Systems

Sponsors & Exhibitors: Domo Tactical Communications, Elmo Motion Control UK, Lockheed Martin, Milrem Robotics, QinetiQ, Rheinmetall Canada and Rowden Technologies



The agenda is available at http://www.robotics-autonomous.com/pr8



About SMi Group:

Trizsa Ardael

+44 (0) 20 7827 6086



http://www.armouredvehicles-sa.com/PR8



