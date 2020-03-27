PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
New Dates Announced for Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness and Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems 2020


SMI reports: Both conferences originally scheduled in April will now take place on the 2nd and 3rd September 2020 in London, UK due to COVID-19 and health and safety precautions

London, United Kingdom, March 27, 2020 --(PR.com)-- After careful consideration, SMi Group have decided to postpone the 5th Annual Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness and 3rd Annual Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems Conferences in London, UK, which was originally scheduled to take place on the 1st-2nd April 2020.

In recognition to the growing health risks worldwide related to the COVID-19 virus, both events have been postponed to 2nd-3rd September 2020 at the Copthorne Tara Hotel, for the wellbeing of the events’ delegates, partners, and staff.

SMi Group commented “We hope that we can count on your commitment and flexibility in this challenging time and we are confident that with your support this year’s conferences will be another success.”

Delegates can contact a member of the SMi Team for more information at customerservices@smi-online.co.uk

Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness
2nd-3rd September 2020
Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK
Sponsors: Galleon Embedded Computing, Hensoldt Optronics GmbH & Lockheed Martin

The agenda is available at http://www.armouredvehicles-sa.com/PR8

Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems
2nd-3rd September 2020
Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, U
Gold Sponsor: FLIR Systems
Sponsors & Exhibitors: Domo Tactical Communications, Elmo Motion Control UK, Lockheed Martin, Milrem Robotics, QinetiQ, Rheinmetall Canada and Rowden Technologies

The agenda is available at http://www.robotics-autonomous.com/pr8

About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Contact Information
SMi Group
Trizsa Ardael
+44 (0) 20 7827 6086
Contact
http://www.armouredvehicles-sa.com/PR8

