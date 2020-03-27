Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Military Space Situational Awareness 2020 Postponed to September, Following COVID-19 Concerns

SMi reports: Following concerns over COVID-19 and public gatherings, the Military Space Situational Awareness conference will now commence in September 2020.

London, United Kingdom, March 27, 2020 --(



“We hope that we can count on your commitment and flexibility in this challenging time, and look forward to meeting you and your colleagues in London this September,” SMi Group commented.



Delegates can contact a member of the SMi Team for more information at customerservices@smi-online.co.uk.



As the leading conference in Europe dedicated to space surveillance, this year’s forum will once again bring together key stakeholders across the military, government and industry sectors to discuss how we build a collaborative approach to space management and Space Situational Awareness (SSA), at a time when the domain is increasingly congested with active satellites along with space debris and junk.



To register for the conference or to find out more, interested parties should visit: http://www.military-space.com/PRcom7



Conference Highlights:



- Hear from senior military, government and civil officials on the latest SST technological solutions being developed by the CSpoC and other operations centres, to enhance the security of space assets through domain awareness



- Discuss what the emerging LEO constellations mean for space traffic management and how government and industry can build a collaborative approach to future space management



- Listen to key allied partners from the US, Europe and APAC regions, where a holistic approach to SSA is being developed



- Learn about key issues impacting space security including: debris, ASATS, space weather and more



The updated agenda is available online at: http://www.military-space.com/PRcom7



Military Space Situational Awareness 2020

3-4 September 2020, London, UK

Gold Sponsor: ExoAnalytic Solutions

Sponsors: Blue Canyon Technologies, L3Harris, Numerica Corporation



For sponsorship and exhibition queries, contact Sadia Malick at smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748.



For delegate queries, contact James Hitchen at jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6054.



About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk London, United Kingdom, March 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- SMi Group’s Military Space Situational Awareness conference, which was scheduled to convene in London on 29th and 30th April 2020, has been rescheduled to 3rd and 4th September 2020, following concerns over COVID-19 and public gatherings.“We hope that we can count on your commitment and flexibility in this challenging time, and look forward to meeting you and your colleagues in London this September,” SMi Group commented.Delegates can contact a member of the SMi Team for more information at customerservices@smi-online.co.uk.As the leading conference in Europe dedicated to space surveillance, this year’s forum will once again bring together key stakeholders across the military, government and industry sectors to discuss how we build a collaborative approach to space management and Space Situational Awareness (SSA), at a time when the domain is increasingly congested with active satellites along with space debris and junk.To register for the conference or to find out more, interested parties should visit: http://www.military-space.com/PRcom7Conference Highlights:- Hear from senior military, government and civil officials on the latest SST technological solutions being developed by the CSpoC and other operations centres, to enhance the security of space assets through domain awareness- Discuss what the emerging LEO constellations mean for space traffic management and how government and industry can build a collaborative approach to future space management- Listen to key allied partners from the US, Europe and APAC regions, where a holistic approach to SSA is being developed- Learn about key issues impacting space security including: debris, ASATS, space weather and moreThe updated agenda is available online at: http://www.military-space.com/PRcom7Military Space Situational Awareness 20203-4 September 2020, London, UKGold Sponsor: ExoAnalytic SolutionsSponsors: Blue Canyon Technologies, L3Harris, Numerica CorporationFor sponsorship and exhibition queries, contact Sadia Malick at smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748.For delegate queries, contact James Hitchen at jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6054.About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

Lauren Pears

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



http://www.military-space.com/PRcom7



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group