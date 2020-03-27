Resources for Parents and Teachers

Press Releases Arbordale Publishing Press Release

Arbordale Publishing opens their entire Fun eReader library of multilingual ebooks for reading until May 15th.

The ebooks read in English, Spanish, French, German, Portuguese, Indonesian, Arabic, Japanese, and Chinese. Assistive technologies such as word highlighting and pronunciation at varying speeds are assets for beginning readers. Built-in activities and animal sounds give readers fun, interactive elements, as well as educational value.



In addition to ebooks, Arbordale provides each book’s “For Creative Minds” educational section for download in many available languages as well as extensive teaching activities. These resources have everything from standards-aligned lessons to coloring pages and recipes.



Staff at Arbordale will be working from home, but users are welcome to call (843) 971-6722 or email support@arbordalepublishing.com with questions about the ebooks. While we are away, we are also taking orders for hardcovers and paperback email us at orders@arbordalepublishing.com. Mt. Pleasant, SC, March 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- While teachers are getting creative with ways to connect with students, and parents are taking a very active role in their child’s education during these uncertain times, Arbordale is supporting families by giving ebook access to the entire library until May 15th. Access the ebooks through this link www.arbordalepublishing.com/password-protect.php?l=11638 using the password May15.The ebooks read in English, Spanish, French, German, Portuguese, Indonesian, Arabic, Japanese, and Chinese. Assistive technologies such as word highlighting and pronunciation at varying speeds are assets for beginning readers. Built-in activities and animal sounds give readers fun, interactive elements, as well as educational value.In addition to ebooks, Arbordale provides each book’s “For Creative Minds” educational section for download in many available languages as well as extensive teaching activities. These resources have everything from standards-aligned lessons to coloring pages and recipes.Staff at Arbordale will be working from home, but users are welcome to call (843) 971-6722 or email support@arbordalepublishing.com with questions about the ebooks. While we are away, we are also taking orders for hardcovers and paperback email us at orders@arbordalepublishing.com. Contact Information Arbordale Publishing

