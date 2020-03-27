Saint Louis Closet Co. Donates Over $3,000 to Stray Rescue of St. Louis

Press Releases Saint Louis Closet Co. Press Release

Maplewood, MO, March 27, 2020 --(



“Now more than ever is the time to focus on building up our communities,” said Jennifer Williams, owner of Saint Louis Closet Co. “We’re proud to have so many supportive customers that help us make opportunities like this possible for Stray Rescue of St. Louis and other local charities.”



The $3,467 donation comes from a percentage of Saint Louis Closet Co.’s gross sales made throughout February. As the first recipient of Closets for a Cause, Stray Rescue of St. Louis plans to utilize this money for their Stracks Fund, which will provide emergency medical care to strays.



Each month, a new charity is being selected for this dynamic effort. March’s selection was Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis (DSAGSL), whose total will be announced in April. For more information on Closets for a Cause, please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com/giving-back.



About Saint Louis Closet Co.



Saint Louis Closet Co. designs, manufactures and installs custom closets and organizational systems for both residential and commercial clients. The company is locally-owned and operated by Jennifer Williams since 1991, offering adjustable, floor-based closet systems and free in-home estimates.



Jennifer Williams

314-781-9000



www.stlouisclosetco.com



