GenTent® Announces Commercial Co-Venture Agreement with Direct Relief®, a Federally Recognized Charitable Organization

GenTent® has pledged ongoing support to a donation, fundraising, and select percent of proceeds program, contributing to Direct Relief®’s COVID-19 response and future efforts in hurricane preparedness and response.

Nottingham, NH, March 27, 2020



“GenTent has always been about a singular message of safety, and often when we were responding to natural weather events, like hurricanes, we are left scrambling to figure out how we can help beyond just stocking an affected area, or a onetime donation,” said Brian Thomas, Marketing Manager for GenTent Safety Canopies. “Creating a support system with Direct Relief allows us not only to approach response efforts for devastating weather events, but also gives us further reach for education and support. One of our objectives for fiscal year 2020 was to find a clear path for our social responsibility efforts; supporting Direct Relief has supplied us with the means to help put those efforts in to direct and measurable results, making an immediate difference.”



Direct Relief is a nationally recognized charitable organization, 501(c)3, with a four star rating on Charity Navigator. Direct Relief's assistance programs - which focus on emergency preparedness and disaster response and the prevention and treatment of disease - are tailored to the circumstances and needs of the world's most vulnerable and at-risk populations. Direct Relief as a charity raised over 1.2 billion dollars the previous reported fiscal year, dispersing over 99% of those funds into the programs and services; 23.7% of which went to disaster response and preparedness.



GenTent will begin support of Direct Relief effective immediately launching a crowdfunding fundraiser for COVID-19 relief efforts. GenTent has committed to supporting Direct Relief with additional donations this year, as well as multiple percent of proceed campaigns geared toward support Direct Relief’s hurricane preparedness program and efforts.



About Direct Relief

Direct Relief is a humanitarian organization, active in all 50 states and more than 80 countries, with a mission to improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergencies. Nongovernmental, nonsectarian, and not-for-profit, Direct Relief provides assistance to people and communities without regard to politics, religion, ethnic identities or ability to pay. Direct Relief honors the generosity of its donors by following a firm policy of full transparency in all of its operations. This tradition of transparent, direct and targeted assistance, provided in a manner that respects and involves the people served, has been a hallmark of the organization since its founding in 1948 by refugee war immigrant William Zimdin. For more information visit: https://www.directrelief.org.



About GenTent Safety Canopies

Established in 2011, GenTent® Safety Canopies are easy-to-install weatherproof covers that ensure safe operations of portable generators in virtually any wet weather conditions while keeping the generator portable. The GenTent reduces CO poisoning or electrocution risks by enabling portable generators to safely operate outdoors away from structures during wet weather. Installation is a simple 3-step operation - Clamp it, Frame it and Cover it – to “Weatherproof Your Power”™.

Brian Thomas

781-334-8368



www.gentent.com

Marketing Manager

GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC

https://twitter.com/GenTentUSA



