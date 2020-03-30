Rome Exorcist Reveals How He Terrified the Devil Himself in New Book from Sophia Press

Press Releases Sophia Institute Press Press Release Share Blog

Email: slemieux@SophiaInstitute.com Boston, MA, March 30, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Father Gabriele Amorth was a master of spiritual combat and, at the time of his death in 2016, the world’s most famous exorcist.For more than 30 years, the Italian priest battled the devil by performing more than 60,000 exorcisms.In the eye-opening pages of the new book, "The Devil is Afraid of Me: The Life and Work of the World’s Most Famous Exorcist" (Sophia Institute Press, 2020), angelologist Fr. Marcello Stanzione reveals fascinating details of Fr. Amorth’s career - details that have never before appeared in print.Stanzione explains how Fr. Amorth managed to perform dozens of exorcisms each week, what his exorcism room looked like, and the ways in which the various demons he confronted responded to his bold practice.Throughout the book Amorth offers startling explanations of numerous forgotten truths about the devil - and about the canny methods he has adopted in recent years to corrupt believers and unbelievers alike.Most startlingly in the book, Stanzione describes Amorth’s first solo exorcism where he clashes with Satan himself. In the book, the exorcist details asking for the help of Jesus, the possessed man fixed his gaze on him and began to curse, howl, foam at the mouth, and threaten to attack him physically. Amorth then ordered the demon to tell him his name and received the chilling response: “I am Lucifer.”This confrontation continues, and Fr. Amorth’s career as an archenemy of Lucifer continues, all captured in vivid detail in the book.Questions "The Devil is Afraid of Me" answers for readers include:Can a person in the afterlife enter spiritually into a living person?Which prayers of liberation are the most successful?What are the methods a demon uses to enter souls?What are the six characteristics of evil spells?Fr. Amorth’s previous books with Sophia Institute include "Father Amorth: My Battle Against Satan" and the bestselling "An Exorcist Explains the Demonic."www.SophiaInstitute.comRequest a Review CopyMembers of the media may send an email to our Publicity Coordinator at slemieux@SophiaInstitute.com to receive a complimentary review copy of "The Devil is Afraid of Me" or to set up an interview with our spokesperson for this book, Mr. Michael Lichens.About Sophia Institute PressSophia Institute Press publishes and distributes faithful Catholic classics and new texts by the great and enduring figures of the Catholic intellectual tradition. Sophia was established to nurture the spiritual, moral, and cultural life of souls and to spread the Gospel of Christ in conformity with the authentic teachings of the Roman Catholic Church.In 2013, Sophia launched Sophia Institute for Teachers, an initiative that provides classroom teachers with the instructional materials and catechetical training they need to educate their students and prepare them to live their lives as active and faithful Catholics.Sophia also serves as a leading online source for Catholic community, devotions, and other spiritual and practical resources. Our three major online platforms include www.CrisisMagazine.com, www.CatholicExchange.com, and www.EpicPew.com.Contact: Sarah LemieuxPhone: 603-641-9344 ext. 334Email: slemieux@SophiaInstitute.com Contact Information Sophia Institute Press

