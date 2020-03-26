Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases WEBO Press Release

Receive press releases from WEBO: By Email RSS Feeds: WEBO Network Brings the Social to Social Distancing

Denver, CO, March 26, 2020 --(



A professional advisory group, WEBO Network builds community through the shared experience of being a woman business owner. Members, visitors, and guests are invited to engage in masterminding discussions at all WEBO events, sharing the challenges they face and leveraging the group’s collective knowledge to find the support and resources they need to operate their businesses successfully.



Katherine McGraw Patterson, WEBO’s Founder, says that the organization has always provided help, encouragement, and advice to its members.



“We start all our mastermind discussions by asking what challenges our members are currently facing in their businesses and how the group can support them,” says Patterson. “The current climate of caution and uncertainty is the biggest challenge many of our members have ever faced in their businesses.”



Patterson says she’s already heard from members about cancelled contracts and clients who have asked for refunds on services, which has put financial pressure on their businesses and led them to cut back on their own expenses. It’s a vicious cycle of fear, she says.



Moving to virtual meetings, as opposed to cancelling events outright, enables WEBO to continue offering members and guests access to other businesses and subject matter experts that can offer real advice, resources, tools, and knowledge that they can use to shore up their marketing and operations during this difficult time.



“We’ve created a really amazing community that truly invests in each other’s success,” says Patterson. “Our leadership was determined to keep this vital resources accessible even while we’re all hunkering down at home.”



WEBO has aligned its decision to defer, and its eventual move to resume, in-person events with the local school districts surrounding its chapters. Until then, registration for events will take place, as usual, on the organization’s website at WEBONetwork.com. Meetings will be delivered via Zoom or other platform, as determined by each Chapter’s leadership.



Patterson says there is a bright side to these virtual meetings, “With chapters from Fort Collins to Aurora/Parker, going virtual means participants can join meetings and connect with women from different areas without having to worry about driving long distances – that’s just one more way we’re continuing our focus on building community.”



WEBO Network now has chapters in Fort Collins/Loveland, Broomfield/Westminster, Downtown Denver, and Aurora/Parker. Members are eligible to attend meetings at all chapters for no additional registration fees.



Find out more and become a member at WEBONetwork.com.



Join the discussion now in WEBO Network’s Facebook Group https://www.facebook.com/groups/WEBONetwork.



About Women Entrepreneurs and Business Owners’ (WEBO) Network

Women Entrepreneurs and Business Owners’ (WEBO) Network is an independent, unaffiliated group for female business leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals. Our members believe in building authentic connections and that we all thrive in a supportive community of like-minded women business leaders.



Together we are expanding our professional networks while we support, encourage, and learn from each other. Founded in 2016 by, Katherine McGraw Patterson (KP), business coach and small business marketing specialist, WEBO is committed to empowering women business owners in all occupations to embrace their unique strengths, supporting them as they strive for their unique vision of success, and positively impacting their personal and professional lives. We accomplish this through our belief in what we have created: a safe community dedicated to professional development and community building through the shared experience of being a woman business owner.



