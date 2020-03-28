GreyCampus Launches "2020 Data Science Scholarship Program," an Initiative to Empower Working Professionals

Press Releases GreyCampus Inc. Press Release

Plano, TX, March 28, 2020 --(



With an eligibility to win a scholarship amount worth 50% of the entire program cost, this program aims to encourage working professionals to develop a data-driven mindset by developing skills in programming, statistics, data visualization and machine learning.



Vijay Pasupuleti, CEO, GreyCampus, said, “With businesses undergoing a paradigm shift in their decision-making process, we aspire to help professionals develop proficiency in Data Science to navigate through the increasingly dynamic career landscape. We believe that curriculum based on learning through capstone projects along with guidance from industry veterans would help professionals in career advancement.”



The scholarship program is a 3-step process with a quick registration, a comprehensive test and performance-based candidate selection. With a time span of 30 minutes, the test features 30 questions based on reasoning, programming, math and data interpretation.



For full details on the exciting scholarship program ranging from the eligibility criteria to the guidelines, visit here at https://online.greycampus.com/data-science-scholarship.php.



About GreyCampus

