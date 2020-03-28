Future Armoured Vehicles CEE Conference 2020 – Postponed to October

Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Reports: Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe will now be commencing on 12th – 13th October 2020 in Prague.

Prague, Czech Republic, March 28, 2020 --(



The two-day event will bring together a variety of key military and government personnel across the Central and Eastern European region, where latest developments and interoperability will be discussed from countries such as the Czech Army, Polish Land Forces, Hungarian Defence Forces, Romanian Land Forces and more.



For interested parties, an early bird discount of £600 will be applied to the conference price for bookings made by 30th April 2020. Register at http://www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/prcom5



Key features for 2020 include:



• Hear the latest updates from the Czech armed forces about the critical iFV acquisition programme.

• Listen to senior leaders outline the capability requirements and conceptual operating framework for integrating new platforms into Czech fighting forces

• Benefit from hearing how nations are seeking to generate interoperability to produce effective deterrence.

• General officers from the region will outline their respective vision for enhancing both their national and multinational security.

• An unparalleled opportunity to network with influential ground platform officers defining the development of armoured vehicle forces



Moreover, delegates will have the opportunity to delve into crucial topics for this event including Developing the Future of Czech Land Force Strategy; Enhancing Armoured Vehicle Capacity and interoperability to provide a Flexible Combat Fleet for Future Polish Forces ; The Future of the 7th Mechanised Brigade in the Czech Armed Forces and Generating effective Mass for the Future of Hungarian Armed Forces in 2026.



For the full agenda and speaker line up, visit the website at http://www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/prcom5



Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe Conference 2020

12th – 13th October 2020

Czech Republic, Prague



Proudly sponsored by:



Gold Sponsor: Rheinmetall Defence | Sponsors & Exhibitors: General Dynamics



To sponsor or exhibit at Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe 2020, please contact Sadia Malick on: +44 (0)207 827 6748



Prague, Czech Republic, March 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Due to ongoing concerns over COVID-19 and public gatherings, SMi Group has announced that the Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe conference, originally scheduled in May has been postponed to the 12th - 13th October 2020 in Prague, Czech Republic.

Carina Gozo

+44 (0) 20 7827 6086



http://www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/prcom5



