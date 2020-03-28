Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Vac-Con, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Vac-Con, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Kilburg Equipment Named New Vac-Con Dealer

Kilburg Equipment Will Cover Iowa for Vac-Con Sales and Service

Green Cove Springs, FL, March 28, 2020 --(



Established in 2018, Kilburg Equipment is a new name in the market. After working for more than a decade in the solid waste industry, Jesse and Jenna Kilburg set out to achieve their own American dream and opened Kilburg Equipment in Sabula, Iowa.



Kilburg Equipment offers sales, service and parts support for customers in Iowa. Prior to becoming a Vac-Con representative, the company has been distributing Labrie, Wittke and Leach solid waste units since its inception. Vac-Con will be the first vacuum truck line for the company.



“The addition of Kilburg Equipment to our dealer network is a strong strategic step in order to achieve 2020 goals,” said Bryce Rieger, Vac-Con National Sales Manager. “Due to its centralized location, Kilburg is primed to manage the region and provide our end-users with the best sales and support available.”



Kilburg Equipment sets itself apart from its competitors with a drive to provide superior sales and service experiences with each customer. The Kilburg team approaches their customer relationships with personal touches and communication. “Your needs are our needs. Whether our customer is a small city, large municipality or private business owner, I believe in personal connections and meetings to ensure my customers are doing well,” said Jesse Kilburg.



The Kilburg Equipment team can be contacted at 563.590.2455 or visit them at https://www.kilburgequip.com/ to learn more.



About Vac-Con®

Since 1986, Vac-Con® has manufactured more than 8,500 custom-built truck-mounted machines to serve public and private environmental markets worldwide. Our goal is to design and actualize the most powerful and reliable machines in the industry, taking care of our customers’ needs now. Our global dealer network assists us in reaching all corners of the world, ensuring More Power To You. For more information, visit www.vac-con.com.



About Holden Industries, Inc.

Holden Industries, Inc. is an employee-owned corporation headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois. As the parent organization of a group of diversified manufacturing companies, Holden is dedicated to profitable growth through capital efficient reinvestment and strategic acquisitions. Holden strives to continuously improve the operational performance of all disciplines with its principle focus of identifying the needs of its customers, and developing innovative and cost effective products and services to meet those needs. For more information, visit www.holdenindustriesinc.com.



Vac-Con is a trade name of Holden Industries, INC.



For further information, please contact:

Caroline Brown

Marketing Manager

Vac-Con

cbrown@vac-con.com Green Cove Springs, FL, March 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Vac-Con announced today that Kilburg Equipment has joined their distribution network to provide coverage for the state of Iowa.Established in 2018, Kilburg Equipment is a new name in the market. After working for more than a decade in the solid waste industry, Jesse and Jenna Kilburg set out to achieve their own American dream and opened Kilburg Equipment in Sabula, Iowa.Kilburg Equipment offers sales, service and parts support for customers in Iowa. Prior to becoming a Vac-Con representative, the company has been distributing Labrie, Wittke and Leach solid waste units since its inception. Vac-Con will be the first vacuum truck line for the company.“The addition of Kilburg Equipment to our dealer network is a strong strategic step in order to achieve 2020 goals,” said Bryce Rieger, Vac-Con National Sales Manager. “Due to its centralized location, Kilburg is primed to manage the region and provide our end-users with the best sales and support available.”Kilburg Equipment sets itself apart from its competitors with a drive to provide superior sales and service experiences with each customer. The Kilburg team approaches their customer relationships with personal touches and communication. “Your needs are our needs. Whether our customer is a small city, large municipality or private business owner, I believe in personal connections and meetings to ensure my customers are doing well,” said Jesse Kilburg.The Kilburg Equipment team can be contacted at 563.590.2455 or visit them at https://www.kilburgequip.com/ to learn more.About Vac-Con®Since 1986, Vac-Con® has manufactured more than 8,500 custom-built truck-mounted machines to serve public and private environmental markets worldwide. Our goal is to design and actualize the most powerful and reliable machines in the industry, taking care of our customers’ needs now. Our global dealer network assists us in reaching all corners of the world, ensuring More Power To You. For more information, visit www.vac-con.com.About Holden Industries, Inc.Holden Industries, Inc. is an employee-owned corporation headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois. As the parent organization of a group of diversified manufacturing companies, Holden is dedicated to profitable growth through capital efficient reinvestment and strategic acquisitions. Holden strives to continuously improve the operational performance of all disciplines with its principle focus of identifying the needs of its customers, and developing innovative and cost effective products and services to meet those needs. For more information, visit www.holdenindustriesinc.com.Vac-Con is a trade name of Holden Industries, INC.For further information, please contact:Caroline BrownMarketing ManagerVac-Concbrown@vac-con.com Contact Information Vac-Con, Inc.

Caroline Brown

904-284-4200



vac-con.com

Marketing Manager



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Vac-Con, Inc. Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend