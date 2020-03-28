Press Releases Benchmark International Press Release

Receive press releases from Benchmark International: By Email RSS Feeds: Benchmark International Has Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Becker Communications, Inc. DBA BCI Integrated Solutions and Midwest Alarm Company, Inc.

Tampa, FL, March 28, 2020 --(



BCI Integrated Solutions is a Florida-based company celebrating 20 years in service. They offer integrated solutions in security, audiovisual, fire & life safety, data & network cabling, and healthcare communications. The company mainly services markets in the following sectors: corporate, education, entertainment, healthcare, hospitality, sports venues, and housing.



Grant Becker, President of BCI Integrated Solutions commented, “Benchmark International’s team was great to work with. From on-boarding through close, there was always someone to talk with that was extremely knowledgeable and had my best interest in mind. I would highly recommend Benchmark International for anyone selling their business.”



Midwest Alarm Company, Inc. is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and they are experts in life safety integration solutions. The company works primarily with contractors, building owners, property managers, and facilities directors to design and implement reliable life safety solutions. They are the largest notifier distributor in North America and have seven locations location the Midwest.



Regarding the transaction, Transaction Director Leo VanderSchuur at Benchmark International commented, “We are glad to have helped BCI secure a buyer and deal that achieved their objectives. It was a pleasure supporting their team throughout the transaction. We wish both businesses ongoing success and continued profitable growth.”



Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com

Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0)161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com

Africa: Anthony McCardle at +2721 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com



About Benchmark International:

Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $6B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.



Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com/

Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com/ Tampa, FL, March 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Benchmark International has successfully facilitated the transaction between Becker Communications, Inc. DBA BCI Integrated Solutions and Midwest Alarm Company, Inc.BCI Integrated Solutions is a Florida-based company celebrating 20 years in service. They offer integrated solutions in security, audiovisual, fire & life safety, data & network cabling, and healthcare communications. The company mainly services markets in the following sectors: corporate, education, entertainment, healthcare, hospitality, sports venues, and housing.Grant Becker, President of BCI Integrated Solutions commented, “Benchmark International’s team was great to work with. From on-boarding through close, there was always someone to talk with that was extremely knowledgeable and had my best interest in mind. I would highly recommend Benchmark International for anyone selling their business.”Midwest Alarm Company, Inc. is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and they are experts in life safety integration solutions. The company works primarily with contractors, building owners, property managers, and facilities directors to design and implement reliable life safety solutions. They are the largest notifier distributor in North America and have seven locations location the Midwest.Regarding the transaction, Transaction Director Leo VanderSchuur at Benchmark International commented, “We are glad to have helped BCI secure a buyer and deal that achieved their objectives. It was a pleasure supporting their team throughout the transaction. We wish both businesses ongoing success and continued profitable growth.”Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.comEurope: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0)161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.comAfrica: Anthony McCardle at +2721 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.comAbout Benchmark International:Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $6B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com/Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com/ Contact Information Benchmark International

Brittney Zoeller

813-898-2350



www.benchmarkintl.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Benchmark International