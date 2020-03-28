Free Remote Work Setup and Assistance Through June for Texas Businesses

Press Releases Techvera Press Release

Denton, TX, March 28, 2020 --(



The Techvera team, including their CEO, Reese Ormand, have spent the last two weeks enabling remote workforces for their clients. Now they are turning their attention outward and helping the local business community through this unprecedented situation.



Ormand was compelled to offer this service after hearing from business owners, even some with IT providers, who are struggling to migrate to remote working. As more companies are quickly forced to make the switch, incorrectly setup systems can lead to cyberattacks and lost productivity.



“It’s unacceptable that an organization should suffer because they don’t have the support to effectively switch to remote work,” Ormand stated. “If we can make this pandemic a little easier to bear for our fellow businesses, it will help our entire community come out stronger on the other side.”



Lauren Morley

940-382-8644



https://techvera.com



