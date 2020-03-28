Press Releases Engel & Voelkers Press Release

Multiple Tampa Realtors® Ranked Among the Top Professionals in Engel & Völkers Americas Network

Six local advisors internationally recognized for outstanding production in 2019.

Tampa, FL, March 28, 2020 --(



“Lisa, Dawn, Theresa, Joseph, Maddy, and Tammy exemplify what it means to be true real estate leaders, setting an unprecedented standard of service, which is evident by their outstanding accomplishment,” said Anthony Hitt, president & CEO, Engel & Völkers Americas. “It is with great pride that we continue to attract this caliber of real estate professionals that Engel & Völkers is known for here and around the globe.”



Reeves, Lettiere, Wilson, Doswell, Krasne, and Mack were recognized for their achievements during an awards ceremony held at the Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, California at Engel & Völkers’ Exchange event, the global company’s largest annual event in the Americas.



"We're very proud of our national award winners. These are presented at our annual exchange held in some of the most elegant locations in North America. Recognizing our Advisors both nationally and locally is another reason why we're a Top Workplace in Tampa Bay," said Ray Alexander, Engel & Völkers South Tampa Broker/Owner.



About Engel & Völkers



Tampa, FL, March 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Engel & Völkers Americas announced that six Realtors® from Engel & Völkers South received Top Producing Advisor Awards, which is presented to Engel & Völkers advisors that achieved the highest net commissions and sides closed within the network. Lisa Reeves received the high-ranking Diamond Elite Award. Dawn Lettiere and Theresa Wilson both received the Ruby Elite Award, and Joseph Doswell, Maddy Krasne, and Tammy Mack received the Onyx Elite Award.

Brandi Thomas

727-565-7971



southtampa.evrealestate.com

ray.alexander@evrealestate.com



