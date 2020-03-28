Press Releases Blume Media Group Press Release

Receive press releases from Blume Media Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Blume TV Launching on Roku

Fast growing emerging free ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) service now available on Roku.

Los Angeles, CA, March 28, 2020 --(



“We’re excited to expand Blume’s device footprint to include Roku smart TV’s and devices, continuing our mission to make entertainment more accessible to everyone,” said Gavin Atkins, Chief Product Officer at Blume. “Roku has been a global leader in consumer electronics and is a perfect partner as we ramp up our international expansion and growing distribution footprint in 2020.”



In September 2019, Blume announced customers had streamed thousands of hours of content prior to its official launch in January 2020 – and has since had over 210% growth in traffic increase since its initial kickoff – and the service will launch in the UK in 2020. In addition to Roku televisions, Blume is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, and later this spring will be available on Amazon Echo Show, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. Consumers can also watch Blume content on the web at www.blume.tv.



About Blume

Blume TV is a Digital Media company built for an audience of curious thinkers, profiling what’s new and next in the world around us through its digital streaming platform Blume TV.



Blume TV delivers stories that defy convention, introduces new perspectives and ignites impactful ideas, across news, podcasts, TV and events. Every day, Blume will deliver original reporting, groundbreaking documentaries, introspective viewpoints and thought provoking recommendations. Our goal is to empower, educate, inform and entertain audiences worldwide while making you think differently about the world around you? Los Angeles, CA, March 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Blume (www.blume.tv), the fast growing free ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) service, today announced it has entered into a deal with Roku, to offer its growing library of movies, documentaries and TV shows on Roku’s platform. Beginning Spring 2020, Blume customers in the U.S., Canada, and Australia, as well as the UK – where Blume will launch later this year – will be able to enjoy Blume’s growing library of content on the platform. Roku devices will have the Blume app available in itts’ apps marketplace.“We’re excited to expand Blume’s device footprint to include Roku smart TV’s and devices, continuing our mission to make entertainment more accessible to everyone,” said Gavin Atkins, Chief Product Officer at Blume. “Roku has been a global leader in consumer electronics and is a perfect partner as we ramp up our international expansion and growing distribution footprint in 2020.”In September 2019, Blume announced customers had streamed thousands of hours of content prior to its official launch in January 2020 – and has since had over 210% growth in traffic increase since its initial kickoff – and the service will launch in the UK in 2020. In addition to Roku televisions, Blume is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, and later this spring will be available on Amazon Echo Show, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. Consumers can also watch Blume content on the web at www.blume.tv.About BlumeBlume TV is a Digital Media company built for an audience of curious thinkers, profiling what’s new and next in the world around us through its digital streaming platform Blume TV.Blume TV delivers stories that defy convention, introduces new perspectives and ignites impactful ideas, across news, podcasts, TV and events. Every day, Blume will deliver original reporting, groundbreaking documentaries, introspective viewpoints and thought provoking recommendations. Our goal is to empower, educate, inform and entertain audiences worldwide while making you think differently about the world around you? Contact Information Blume TV

Jessica Lambert

310-853-8700



https://blumemediagroup.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Blume Media Group