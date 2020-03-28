OPTASY Provides Free Drupal Support to Organizations Involved in COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Press Releases OPTASY Press Release

OPTASY announced that they would provide free Drupal website support to organizations fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oakville, Canada, March 28, 2020 --(



"Our hearts and minds go to all those directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. We're in this together, we’re here to help. And since many of our clients are health, government, education, and non-profit organizations involved in fighting COVID-19, either by turning their websites into reliable sources where people can get accurate, regular information or by providing relief to those in need, we want to assist them in their efforts. Therefore, we decided to provide them with free Drupal website support for at least 90 days,” said Adrian Ababei, CEO of OPTASY, Inc.



The OPTASY team's in-depth Drupal expertise is best reflected by its 15+ years of experience working with this CMS.



And also by the key clients listed in their portfolio, which range from Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Ltd. to the Equal Opportunity Community Initiative, to the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education, Mechanics Hub, Allard Prize, Intelex Community...



"All they need to do is reach out to our support team. We're here to help them with their online efforts. In this respect, we have a whole team of Drupal experts at OPTASY ready to put their experience to work for these organizations that are currently involved in fighting COVID-19,” Adrian Ababei further added.



About OPTASY

OPTASY started out in 2005 as a purely Drupal agency. Then, it gradually added new and new web, mobile app development, and emerging technologies to its repertoire and new services to its "menu."



All while gaining its reputation as “Canada’s top Drupal developers” (according to Clutch).



2275 Upper Middle Rd. E, Suite 101

Oakville, ON L6H 0C3

Canada

(416) 243-2431

Adrian Ababei

(416) 243-2431



https://www.optasy.com/



