Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Browse Lab Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Browse Lab Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Browse Lab Inc., a Leader in Web-Based Employee and Facility Management Tools, Today Announced the Release of Staffmap 4

Staffmap makes it easy for corporations and business owners to track employees and assets on their company floorplans.

Nanoose Bay, Canada, March 28, 2020 --(



“With our newest release of StaffMap, we’ve included more features to create a system that brings internal employees, remote workers and equipment together into a single real-time view,” says James Dean, President of Browse Lab Inc. “We created StaffMap knowing that many organizations evolve and need to change the way they manage their staff and assets.”



“Continuity and connectivity is key for many businesses,” says Byron Ribble, Director of Support Services. “Businesses need their employees to feel connected to ensure visibility and control of remote employees and equipment. We’re glad to help provide StaffMap as a solution to sustain steady lines of communication which is crucial to keep all employees aligned and informed.”



New Features:

· Improved Remote Worker Mapping

· Import/Sync Assets - Assets such as printers, phones, etc. can now be imported and synced from .CSV files

· Import/Sync Desks - Desks, offices and meeting rooms can now be imported and synced from .CSV

· Rest API - Allows your company to integrate with other applications

· Annotation Layers - Add notes for upcoming moves, or as a layer to show emergency exits etc.

· SQL Server - Companies can choose a database formats; SQL Server Compact Edition or full version of SQL Server

· Azure AD - Import or sync employee records from Azure Active Directory.

· Part-Time Desks - Employees can now book desks, offices or meeting rooms on a recurring weekly basis

· Assign To Multiple Desks - Employees can now be assigned to multiple desks,

· Parking Assignment - Parking can be assigned to a space on a full-time basis, part-time basis, or as needed

· Drag On Map - Existing employees, desks and assets can now be quickly added or removed from a map

· Desk Booking On Map - Desks can be added to maps

· Available Desks On Map - Similar to floorplans, the booking filter date range can be changed to show available/booked desks on a map.

· Assign Desk On Map - Similar to floorplans, employees can be permanently assigned to desks on a map.

· Panel Themes - Panels can now be styled at the project level or by floor.

· Faster - Load time, list performance, and import/sync performance improved significantly.



Connect with Browse Lab Inc.:

· Twitter (@BrowseLab)

· YouTube

· Facebook



About Browse Lab Inc.

Browse Lab Inc. is a privately-held corporation based in Qualicum Beach, BC, Canada, specializing in the development of web-based enterprise facilities management solutions. To learn more about StaffMap solutions, visit: www.StaffMap.com. Nanoose Bay, Canada, March 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Staffmap makes it easy for corporations and business owners to track employees and assets on their company floorplans. Additionally, remote employees, assets and satellite offices can be viewed through Google maps. Staff can quickly locate coworkers and assets from wherever they are in the world. The ability to book desks or meeting rooms on a floorplan or a map is another advantage. Set up of StaffMap is quick and Browse Lab has extended a large number of new features to make it one of the best facility-management tools on the market.“With our newest release of StaffMap, we’ve included more features to create a system that brings internal employees, remote workers and equipment together into a single real-time view,” says James Dean, President of Browse Lab Inc. “We created StaffMap knowing that many organizations evolve and need to change the way they manage their staff and assets.”“Continuity and connectivity is key for many businesses,” says Byron Ribble, Director of Support Services. “Businesses need their employees to feel connected to ensure visibility and control of remote employees and equipment. We’re glad to help provide StaffMap as a solution to sustain steady lines of communication which is crucial to keep all employees aligned and informed.”New Features:· Improved Remote Worker Mapping· Import/Sync Assets - Assets such as printers, phones, etc. can now be imported and synced from .CSV files· Import/Sync Desks - Desks, offices and meeting rooms can now be imported and synced from .CSV· Rest API - Allows your company to integrate with other applications· Annotation Layers - Add notes for upcoming moves, or as a layer to show emergency exits etc.· SQL Server - Companies can choose a database formats; SQL Server Compact Edition or full version of SQL Server· Azure AD - Import or sync employee records from Azure Active Directory.· Part-Time Desks - Employees can now book desks, offices or meeting rooms on a recurring weekly basis· Assign To Multiple Desks - Employees can now be assigned to multiple desks,· Parking Assignment - Parking can be assigned to a space on a full-time basis, part-time basis, or as needed· Drag On Map - Existing employees, desks and assets can now be quickly added or removed from a map· Desk Booking On Map - Desks can be added to maps· Available Desks On Map - Similar to floorplans, the booking filter date range can be changed to show available/booked desks on a map.· Assign Desk On Map - Similar to floorplans, employees can be permanently assigned to desks on a map.· Panel Themes - Panels can now be styled at the project level or by floor.· Faster - Load time, list performance, and import/sync performance improved significantly.Connect with Browse Lab Inc.:· Twitter (@BrowseLab)· YouTube· FacebookAbout Browse Lab Inc.Browse Lab Inc. is a privately-held corporation based in Qualicum Beach, BC, Canada, specializing in the development of web-based enterprise facilities management solutions. To learn more about StaffMap solutions, visit: www.StaffMap.com. Contact Information Browse Lab Inc.

Andrea Logeman

250-244-1681



http://www.BrowseLab.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Browse Lab Inc. Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend