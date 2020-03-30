Customer-Oriented, Fast and Sustainable: IT Specialist Avenga Presents Groundbreaking Approach to Digital Transformation

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Avenga Press Release

Merger of four formerly independent IT service providers enables holistic support and targeted assistance for ambitious digitization projects; 2,500 experts cover all services along the digital value chain; Self-developed software solutions and almost unlimited scalable manpower shorten project times.

Cologne, Germany, March 30, 2020 --



The digital change is still causing considerable problems for the German economy. This is reflected in the sobering results of a Bitkom study published in January. According to the study, a clear majority (58 percent) of the interviewed managing directors and board members stated that their companies were lagging behind when it came to digitization. According to the current Future IT Report 2020, there is a considerable discrepancy in this topic between wishful thinking and reality, especially with regard to customer satisfaction. The reason: Often, a company’s digitization process does not reach the typical customer interfaces such as apps or websites for instance.



Radical user focus + speed = high customer satisfaction

Since acceptance by the target audience is the key to the success of any application, product or online service, Avenga's customer experience plays a key role in strategy development. Business partners and end customers benefit in particular from Avenga's front-end competence which is unique in the European market. This is due to its combination of consulting, design and implementation with all standard frameworks. Characteristic for all digitization projects is the unconditional focus on future users. Accordingly, during the course of the project all solution approaches are consistently viewed from the customer's perspective and developed in iterative processes with user tests as early and as regularly as possible. This ensures the finished products are indeed optimally tailored to the needs of future users.



The technical prerequisites for this are created by tools developed by Avenga, such as couper.io, a solution for separating the front-end and back-end. By using these, systems which are geared towards security and stability can remain untouched, while, simultaneously, customer-friendly interfaces can be developed flexibly. Another Avenga tool, for example, is the content delivery network platform, wao.io, which supports the fast and secure delivery of websites. The IT specialist's extensive digitization portfolio is rounded off by the configuration and implementation of standard software as well as the completely new development of individual solutions with Java, .net, PHP and nodeJS.



Free choice between all-round service and targeted support

Depending on their needs, companies can choose to what extent they wish to avail of Avenga's extensive range of services. The services available include:

- Strategy: Avenga uses its in-depth knowledge of different markets and industries to align relevant strategies, roadmaps and technologies in order to maximize the benefits for its business partners.

- Customer Experience: By developing tailor-made, user-centred solutions, Avenga ensures that business partners have a satisfied and loyal customer base and higher conversion rates.

- Development and Implementation: With know-how and industry experience, Avenga sets standards in the development of faster and more innovative solutions. Manpower can be increased in projects at any time through flexible personnel allocation.

- Managed Services: Whether on-premises hosting or cloud-based complete solutions - software hosted by Avenga always remains secure, up-to-date and flexible.



Statements on Avenga

"Avenga has already supported us in a number of successfully completed projects to digitally transform our company. Avenga convinced us with the fast and efficient implementation of ideas. We are therefore looking forward to further intensifying our partnership-based cooperation." (Fabian Van Lancker, Head of Customer Processes & BI Swiss Life).



