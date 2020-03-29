Cookie Dough Shop Delivers Sweet Message for Parker Hospital Workers

Press Releases Dough Dreamery Press Release

Owner of local Cookie Dough Scoop Shop says “Thank You” to caregivers by donating 150 cookie dough treats.

Parker, CO, March 29, 2020 --(



Melissa Grosboll, owner of the Dough Dreamery Cookie Dough Scoop Shop, delivered 150 edible cookie dough bites to Parker Adventist Hospital this morning as a gesture of appreciation for exhausted hospital staff who are working around the clock to care for victims of the Corona Virus and other illnesses.



“This pandemic is affecting all of us, but the hospital staff are putting themselves in harm's way every day caring for those suffering from this virus. They are working long hours with little break,” Grosboll said. “Dough Dreamery wanted to show our appreciation for all that they are doing every day. We're all in this together and we want to support the Parker community.



Grosboll contacted the staff coordinator at Parker Adventist Hospital for permission to bring the dough bites after rigorous social distancing strategies were advised by Colorado Governor Jared Polis last week. As a retired chiropractor, she realized hospital staff would be consumed with caring for the ill and in need of some pick-me-ups. She felt her cookie dough bites might be just what the doctor ordered.



“They deserve a treat and I wanted to help them out,” said Grosboll.



The cookie dough scoop shop opened on Mainstreet in downtown Parker last August when Grosboll retired from healthcare to pursue her dream. Grosboll and her family have been active members of the community since moving there in 2003.



Contact Information Dough Dreamery

Melissa Grosboll

(720) 525-7839

www.doughdreamery.com

Melissa Grosboll

(720) 525-7839



www.doughdreamery.com



