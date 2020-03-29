Florida Biodiesel, Inc. Has Delivered an ECA-1 Hypochlorous Acid Generator to Costa Rica

Press Releases Florida Biodiesel, Inc. Press Release

Florida Biodiesel, Inc. has completed an ECA-1 Hypochlorous Acid generator sale to Organic Strategies, Costa Rica. The Hypochlorous acid production equipment will be used to demonstrate Green technologies for Coffee Rust fungus suppression.

About Florida Biodiesel, Inc.

About Florida Biodiesel, Inc.

Florida Biodiesel, Inc. is a world leader in Biodiesel technology. Florida Biodiesel, Inc. was founded in 2006 to provide consumers and commercial operators cost efficient Biodiesel production equipment. The company has made many innovative contributions to the Biodiesel industry including the safety external heat exchanger, cyclonic mixer, methanol recovery module, and the AUTOBIO Biodiesel plant automation system. To learn more about Florida Biodiesel, Inc. please visit http://www.floridabiodieselinc.com, email info@floridabiodieselinc.com or call (727) 678-0073.

Clearwater, FL, March 29, 2020 -- Organic Strategies has chosen the ECA-1 Hypochlorous acid generator as a hands-on educational tool to demonstrate advanced Coffee Rust fungus suppression techniques. The ECA-1 Hypochlorous acid generator will allow operators to safely produce 350 gallons of Hypochlorous acid daily. "Hypochlorous acid (HOCL) is proven to be safe, environmentally friendly, and fast acting against the Coffee Rust fungus pathogen," says William Gehrs, President of Florida Biodiesel, Inc. "The FDA, USDA, and EPA have approved Hypochlorous acid for various medical, industrial, and food uses."

