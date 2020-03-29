WebToGo Makes Available Wenewa, a Survival Kit for the Home Office

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases WebToGo Press Release

In these unprecedented times, with millions confined to their homes and relying on the Internet as their primary life-line to the outside world, WebToGo is bringing out a unique new app, wenewa – the most powerful tool available to diagnose Internet connectivity in the home.

COVID-19 has forced millions of people to work and learn from home, making us realise just how much we depend on the Internet. Data traffic has abruptly shifted from performant corporate networks to myriads of unsupported and unmanaged home networks while we rely on stable connections to palliate the effects of social distancing on our private and professional lives.



In encouraging everybody to stay healthy and safe, WebToGo is offering the tools to manage and troubleshoot home networks either by ourselves or by getting friends, family or a support agent to help remotely.



With the most complete feature set on the market, wenewa app diagnoses all the components in your Internet connection: the devices in your smart home, the WiFi, the router and even the Internet routes in you provider network and beyond allowing to isolate and fix issues. You can test the speed of your WiFi in different locations within your home to see whether the place you have set up your office will be up to the job. You can test your connection before a video conference to see if you if it will work. When there are bottlenecks, it crucially allows you to distinguish between issues within your home network or in the realm of your provider. For home network issues, it allows you to optimize WiFi channels and provides visibility of other devices that may be hogging your bandwidth.



wenewa also allows remote support personnel to help you with any problems you may be facing. At this critical time, wenewa is making its SaaS platform available to corporate help-centres struggling to deal with their home-office employees. And of course, you can also help your loved ones who are struggling, safely, from a distance.



