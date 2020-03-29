Clients Processing W2C and W3C Forms Can Also do so While Working Remotely with ezW2Correction

Press Releases Halfpricesoft Press Release

Halfpricesoft.com gives clients increased peace of mind with the latest ezW2Correction software when processing W2 and W3 correction forms, remotely. Test drive ezW2Correction software at halfpricesoft.com with no cost or obligation.

Seattle, WA, March 29, 2020 --(



“Latest 2019 ezW2Correction software offers customers working from home, peace of mind,” said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge



ezW2Correction software starts at 49.00 for a single user version. It prints W2C and W3C for 2011 to the current year. ezW2Correction software developers are confident that this W2C and W3C preparing and printing software is easy-to-use and affordable for customers working remotely.



Also, ezW2 Correction is approved by SSA to print all W2C and W3C forms on plain white paper. This will allow customers to save money on expensive preprinted forms.



As with all software from Halfpricesoft.com, ezW2Correction has a user-friendly design that allows customers to get started immediately after installation from https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp. The software’s point-and-click simplicity makes it ideal for small business owners who have better things to do than learn complicated software.



The main features include, but are not limited to:



- ezW2Correction software can print W2C (copy 1, 2, A, B, C and D) and W3C on plain white paper (This feature is SSA-approved)



- ezW2Correction can fill data on pre-printed forms if preferred by customer



- ezW2Correction can print recipient copies into digital PDF file



- ezW2Correction supports unlimited companies, recipients and forms with one flat rate



To start a no cost or obligation test drive of ezW2Correction software, visit

https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp.



About halfpricesoft.com

Casey Yang

502-259-0936



https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



