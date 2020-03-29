Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases National Van Lines Press Release

Receive press releases from National Van Lines: By Email RSS Feeds: NVL Director Named “Top Woman to Watch”

Safety Advocate Recognized for Promoting Gender Diversity

Broadview, IL, March 29, 2020 --(



Recognized for her “significant career accomplishments” and “efforts to promote gender diversity,” Women in Trucking Association leaders this month named Manning to the organization’s 2020 Top Women to Watch in Transportation.



Manning, who is National Van Lines Director of Fleet Services & Safety, also is featured in the current edition of WIT’s magazine, Redefining The Road.



“Laura represents the prototype person every company is proud to have as a key employee,” NVL VP of Operations Mike Yost said. “Involved in the safety sphere all her working life, she demonstrates tremendous energy and love for her job. I’ve rarely seen a person who truly loves learning as much as Laura.”



Under Manning’s leadership, National Van Lines’ Compliance, Safety, Accountability scores are lower now than at any other time in the company’s history.



Manning also is Chair of the American Moving & Storage Association’s Safety Management Committee, a role she assumed earlier this month. In 2019, she graduated from AMSA’s Leaders Program. Previous grads have moved on to run successful companies.



Starting with National Van Lines in January 2011 as Fleet Services CSA Auditor, Manning was promoted to Manager of Fleet Services before assuming her current title in 2014. During the 1990s, she worked for one of National Van Lines’ hundreds of interstate-moving agents.



“No doubt Laura will continue being a great leader in the relocation industry as she marches on with the friendly, hard-working and positive attitude she exudes,” Yost said. “Her potential to advance is endless.”



About National Van Lines



Specialties

Our national long-distance moving company understands the stresses and worries of moving. Whether you need to move across the country or the world, we are the partner you can count on. We provide full-service moving, packing and storage services for all our residential or commercial long-distance moving clients. Our goal is to deliver 100% customer satisfaction in all we do. Contact us or locate an agent for a free moving quote on any of our moving services.



History

Established in 1929, National Van Lines is proud to have a history of service stretching back nearly 100 years. What started as a one-person operation has grown into a full-service moving company providing the best in residential moving, commercial moving, warehouse and storage, and more. Originating in Chicago, National Van Lines offers moving services across the country and the world. We’re standing by to help make your next relocation experience the easiest ever. Broadview, IL, March 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Energetic leader, education enthusiast and longtime OTR safety expert Laura Manning is officially a Top Woman to Watch in Transportation.Recognized for her “significant career accomplishments” and “efforts to promote gender diversity,” Women in Trucking Association leaders this month named Manning to the organization’s 2020 Top Women to Watch in Transportation.Manning, who is National Van Lines Director of Fleet Services & Safety, also is featured in the current edition of WIT’s magazine, Redefining The Road.“Laura represents the prototype person every company is proud to have as a key employee,” NVL VP of Operations Mike Yost said. “Involved in the safety sphere all her working life, she demonstrates tremendous energy and love for her job. I’ve rarely seen a person who truly loves learning as much as Laura.”Under Manning’s leadership, National Van Lines’ Compliance, Safety, Accountability scores are lower now than at any other time in the company’s history.Manning also is Chair of the American Moving & Storage Association’s Safety Management Committee, a role she assumed earlier this month. In 2019, she graduated from AMSA’s Leaders Program. Previous grads have moved on to run successful companies.Starting with National Van Lines in January 2011 as Fleet Services CSA Auditor, Manning was promoted to Manager of Fleet Services before assuming her current title in 2014. During the 1990s, she worked for one of National Van Lines’ hundreds of interstate-moving agents.“No doubt Laura will continue being a great leader in the relocation industry as she marches on with the friendly, hard-working and positive attitude she exudes,” Yost said. “Her potential to advance is endless.”About National Van LinesSpecialtiesOur national long-distance moving company understands the stresses and worries of moving. Whether you need to move across the country or the world, we are the partner you can count on. We provide full-service moving, packing and storage services for all our residential or commercial long-distance moving clients. Our goal is to deliver 100% customer satisfaction in all we do. Contact us or locate an agent for a free moving quote on any of our moving services.HistoryEstablished in 1929, National Van Lines is proud to have a history of service stretching back nearly 100 years. What started as a one-person operation has grown into a full-service moving company providing the best in residential moving, commercial moving, warehouse and storage, and more. Originating in Chicago, National Van Lines offers moving services across the country and the world. We’re standing by to help make your next relocation experience the easiest ever. Contact Information National Van Lines

Gerry Clark

708-356-5231



www.nationalvanlines.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from National Van Lines Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend