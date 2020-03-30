Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases WooPlus Press Release

Receive press releases from WooPlus: By Email RSS Feeds: WooPlus Users Jump 50% as Dating App Targets Love and Loneliness

Brand new features, including "say hi," tackle increased isolation as 1.7 billion people ordered to stay home. WooPlus, the dating app for curvy people, has seen a significant increase in users. Registrations jumped more than 50% this week compared to last, making it the number one trending dating app on Google Play.

San Francsico, CA, March 30, 2020 --(



With COVID-19 sweeping the globe, it’s estimated that 1.7 billion people have been ordered to stay at home. As such, loneliness has become an increased cause for concern. WooPlus has announced significant redesign updates to keep members' hearts connected while social distancing. Not only are profiles gaining greater exposure through the “moment” feature, the new “say hi” feature allows users to skip the match process and jump straight into conversation with one another. Another user, Alice, commented: “I felt sooo loved, though they are far away for now.”



Neil Raman, the founder, and CEO of WooPlus, commented, "Adapting to life indoors can be tough. Online dating has emerged as practically one of the only ways to meet new people. We’ve recently updated our app to help users stay connected, make friends, enjoy dating, and find love, to help beat the loneliness associated with isolation. It's been incredible to see people interact and lift each other up and to feel supported during this time.



"Our aim is to help our community foster lively connections and strong relationships, during this time of crisis. It’s for this reason that WooPlus is currently ranked as the top trending dating app on Google Play."



According to a recent survey of over 2,200 users on the WooPlus dating app, 33% are currently waiting out the virus before meeting matches in person for a first date. One user, Elise explained, "I’m not meeting anybody until they've given the all-clear. You’ve got to be really worth it for me to risk this virus for you."



Activity on the dating app is expected to surge in the coming days following the boost in registrations.



About WooPlus

WooPlus, founded in 2015, is the dating app for curvy people to enjoy dating and find love. Beyond that, also an inclusive lifestyle choice for curvy people to feel attractive, confident and loved for who they are. WooPlus believes love is their core message, and the brand's goal is for users to feel beautiful and appreciated, to enjoy dating and find their love.



WooPlus is available on both the App Store and Google Play, find more on our web site or Instagram. San Francsico, CA, March 30, 2020 --( PR.com )-- With self-isolation the new norm, the world of online dating is seeing a surge. WooPlus, the dating app for curvy people, has seen a significant increase in users. Registrations jumped more than 50% this week compared to last, making it the number one trending dating app on Google Play.With COVID-19 sweeping the globe, it’s estimated that 1.7 billion people have been ordered to stay at home. As such, loneliness has become an increased cause for concern. WooPlus has announced significant redesign updates to keep members' hearts connected while social distancing. Not only are profiles gaining greater exposure through the “moment” feature, the new “say hi” feature allows users to skip the match process and jump straight into conversation with one another. Another user, Alice, commented: “I felt sooo loved, though they are far away for now.”Neil Raman, the founder, and CEO of WooPlus, commented, "Adapting to life indoors can be tough. Online dating has emerged as practically one of the only ways to meet new people. We’ve recently updated our app to help users stay connected, make friends, enjoy dating, and find love, to help beat the loneliness associated with isolation. It's been incredible to see people interact and lift each other up and to feel supported during this time."Our aim is to help our community foster lively connections and strong relationships, during this time of crisis. It’s for this reason that WooPlus is currently ranked as the top trending dating app on Google Play."According to a recent survey of over 2,200 users on the WooPlus dating app, 33% are currently waiting out the virus before meeting matches in person for a first date. One user, Elise explained, "I’m not meeting anybody until they've given the all-clear. You’ve got to be really worth it for me to risk this virus for you."Activity on the dating app is expected to surge in the coming days following the boost in registrations.About WooPlusWooPlus, founded in 2015, is the dating app for curvy people to enjoy dating and find love. Beyond that, also an inclusive lifestyle choice for curvy people to feel attractive, confident and loved for who they are. WooPlus believes love is their core message, and the brand's goal is for users to feel beautiful and appreciated, to enjoy dating and find their love.WooPlus is available on both the App Store and Google Play, find more on our web site or Instagram. Contact Information WooPlus

Penny Chen

415-877-5759



wooplus.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from WooPlus Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend