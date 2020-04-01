High Beam Global Builds Its Business Continuity Plan Amid the Pandemic COVID-19

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases High Beam Global Press Release

With the pandemic declared COVID-19, every business is getting hit by its consequences. In such a challenging phase, High Beam Global has built its continuity plan to work as usual.

The team of High Beam Global is enthusiastic as ever to work and provide all the necessary data, information, and insights to its concerned market clients. They are conforming to the necessary precautionary steps that are to be taken. Not just this, the management team of High Beam Global claims to have sanitized the office space (twice a day) and that sanitizers are kept in every cabin, entrance, and gallery of the office.



The CEO, Rajat Sahni of High Beam Global said, “As it is a time where already businesses are thinking twice before working, the team of High Beam Global is bullish about their proactive measures that are keeping the continuity of work for its clients and employees as usual.”



The conclusion of the business plan is to provide the opportunity to the people out there who wish to get the work done and are looking for options as every other corner of the private sector is seeming to fade away. In such a time, as concluded by one of the team leaders, “it is better to carry on as usual and work like a normal day because panicking and stress won’t give any output or result.”



The company has provided their skilled trainees and employees with the necessary resources and every one of them is working remotely from their home desks. The company provides multi-mode Data Collection (both quantitative and qualitative techniques), Survey Programming & Hosting, Data Processing, and Analytics. High Beam Global combines a client-focused approach with robust project management to offer a unique experience to its clients and the work process is being carried smoothly till now. They along with their administration team have come up with the plan to build a business continuity plan for their clients in this ongoing phase of COVID-19.



A team of leaders to look out for the plan and watch over the workers in every sector to ensure their safety measures are fulfilled. Another team of co-workers has been set to complete their potential tasks for our clients in every situation taking all precautionary steps.



You can completely rely on their business continuity plan and services that are gone through and are of set standards.



About High Beam Global



High Beam Global is a full-service Market Research Firm in India, dedicated to delivering quality performance by matching the right need with the correct solution. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to offer world-class data collection, reporting, and analytics solutions.



Rajat Sahni

91-124-4879699



https://www.hbgknowledge.com/



